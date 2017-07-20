Breaking News

Tips from Federer, skydiving -- top golfers ready for Royal Birkdale

By Rob Hodgetts, CNN at Royal Birkdale

Updated 5:22 AM ET, Thu July 20, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Sergio Garcia won his first major this year, at the Masters in Augusta, and the Spaniard will be confident of success at Royal Birkdale, having also finished in the top 10 on 10 occasions at the Open. Here he is hitting an approach to the 18th green during practice.
Photos: The Open: Photos from Royal Birkdale
Sergio Garcia won his first major this year, at the Masters in Augusta, and the Spaniard will be confident of success at Royal Birkdale, having also finished in the top 10 on 10 occasions at the Open. Here he is hitting an approach to the 18th green during practice.
Hide Caption
1 of 8
Royal Birkdale -- a venerable old links course in the northwest of England -- has hosted the Open on nine previous occasions, stretching back to 1954.
Photos: The Open: Photos from Royal Birkdale
Royal Birkdale -- a venerable old links course in the northwest of England -- has hosted the Open on nine previous occasions, stretching back to 1954.
Hide Caption
2 of 8
Japan&#39;s Hideto Tanihara watches his drive from the 6th tee during a practice round. The Open is the only major held outside the United States and requires a &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2017/07/18/golf/the-open-2017-royal-birkdale-seven-things/index.html&quot;&gt;different skill set to master&lt;/a&gt; the humps, hollows and sea breezes of links golf.
Photos: The Open: Photos from Royal Birkdale
Japan's Hideto Tanihara watches his drive from the 6th tee during a practice round. The Open is the only major held outside the United States and requires a different skill set to master the humps, hollows and sea breezes of links golf.
Hide Caption
3 of 8
Canada&#39;s Austin Connelly places his ball on the 4th green. Royal Birkdale was opened in 1889 and is one of the game&#39;s most celebrated links courses -- with two nines fanning into the sandhills of Southport, overlooking the Irish Sea.
Photos: The Open: Photos from Royal Birkdale
Canada's Austin Connelly places his ball on the 4th green. Royal Birkdale was opened in 1889 and is one of the game's most celebrated links courses -- with two nines fanning into the sandhills of Southport, overlooking the Irish Sea.
Hide Caption
4 of 8
US golfer John Daly has been wearing eye-poppingly bright pants this week. The 51-year-old won the Open in 1995.
Photos: The Open: Photos from Royal Birkdale
US golfer John Daly has been wearing eye-poppingly bright pants this week. The 51-year-old won the Open in 1995.
Hide Caption
5 of 8
Defending champion Henrik Stenson won last year&#39;s title in an extraordinary battle with Phil Mickelson. The Swede&#39;s autograph has been a must-have for many already this week.
Photos: The Open: Photos from Royal Birkdale
Defending champion Henrik Stenson won last year's title in an extraordinary battle with Phil Mickelson. The Swede's autograph has been a must-have for many already this week.
Hide Caption
6 of 8
Bill Haas of the United States tied for ninth at last year&#39;s Open. Here he is pictured hitting from a bunker during a practice.
Photos: The Open: Photos from Royal Birkdale
Bill Haas of the United States tied for ninth at last year's Open. Here he is pictured hitting from a bunker during a practice.
Hide Caption
7 of 8
US golfer Tom Lehman watches his shot from the 10th tee during a practice round. This year&#39;s event will feature a total prize purse of $10.25 million, with the winner set to receive $1.85 million. However, if more than 70 professionals qualify for the final two rounds, additional prize money will be added.
Photos: The Open: Photos from Royal Birkdale
US golfer Tom Lehman watches his shot from the 10th tee during a practice round. This year's event will feature a total prize purse of $10.25 million, with the winner set to receive $1.85 million. However, if more than 70 professionals qualify for the final two rounds, additional prize money will be added.
Hide Caption
8 of 8
01 british open 0719 RESTRICTED02 british open 071903 british open 071904 british open 071905 british open 0719 RESTRICTED06 british open 071907 british open 0719 RESTRICTED09 british open 0719

Story highlights

  • 146th British Open starts Thursday
  • Played at Royal Birkdale in northwest England
  • Henrik Stenson is defending champion

(CNN)Jordan Spieth is preparing for mind games, Justin Rose will lean on tips gleaned from Roger Federer, Rory McIlroy says he's a good bet and Henrik Stenson is worried about skydiving with the Claret Jug.

The 146th British Open at Royal Birkdale, which starts Thursday on England's northwest coast, promises to be one of the most open Opens in years.
The past seven majors have been won by first-time winners, although Royal Birkdale has a quirky habit of rewarding former champions and consecutive winners.
    World No. 3 Spieth, though, thinks the traditional Open weather lottery could discount half the field straight away.
    Open history is littered with infamous spells of weather, given the seaside locations of links courses and the changeable British summer climate.
    Read More
    Often one half of the draw -- early or late starters on the first two days -- suffers more than the other. When the tournament was last at Royal Birkdale in 2008 gales and driving rain marked the opening morning, while play was suspended for a spell because of high winds on the Saturday.
    READ: Links, lies and ladybirds -- 7 things to know about the Open
    READ: Beacons of beauty -- the world's best golf links

    'Mind games'

    "Most of the time there's at least a group that gets the worst weather," said Spieth, who fell foul of difficult conditions on the Friday at Royal Troon last year.
    Golf and Jason? Ariya Jutanugarn&#39;s perfect day
    Golf and Jason? Ariya Jutanugarn's perfect day

      JUST WATCHED

      Golf and Jason? Ariya Jutanugarn's perfect day

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Golf and Jason? Ariya Jutanugarn's perfect day 01:32
    "And it's almost impossible to win in that circumstance.
    "If it's an afternoon round and the other side has already played the morning, that's when it's tough.
    "Because you're like, 'I can't shoot those scores. It's not possible.' And that's frustrating when you think you can play your best and it doesn't happen."
    READ: Spieth renews Tiger Woods comparisons with 10th title before 24
    On the other hand, a favorable draw can add pressure to perform, he says.
    "It's a mind game that you play with yourself there," said Spieth, who is looking to add to his two breakthrough majors from 2015.
    The forecast for Thursday is mostly fine with winds gusting to 20-25 mph in the afternoon, while Friday will be breezy in the morning with outbreaks of rain in the afternoon.
    The British Open rotates around 10 of the best links golf courses in England, Scotland and Northern Ireland. St. Andrews (pictured) is known as the &quot;Home of Golf&quot; and its Old Course is arguably the game&#39;s most hallowed turf.
    Photos: Best Open golf courses
    The British Open rotates around 10 of the best links golf courses in England, Scotland and Northern Ireland. St. Andrews (pictured) is known as the "Home of Golf" and its Old Course is arguably the game's most hallowed turf.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 22
    &lt;strong&gt;St. Andrews:&lt;/strong&gt; Golf has been played over the dunes and linksland of St. Andrews since the 15th Century. The clubhouse of the Royal and Ancient Golf Club stands sentinel over the unique layout which starts and finishes in town.
    Photos: Best Open golf courses
    St. Andrews: Golf has been played over the dunes and linksland of St. Andrews since the 15th Century. The clubhouse of the Royal and Ancient Golf Club stands sentinel over the unique layout which starts and finishes in town.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 22
    &lt;strong&gt;St. Andrews: &lt;/strong&gt;There are six courses squeezed onto St. Andrews&#39; links, with the Old Course at their heart. The Road Hole 17th and 18th form an iconic finishing stretch.
    Photos: Best Open golf courses
    St. Andrews: There are six courses squeezed onto St. Andrews' links, with the Old Course at their heart. The Road Hole 17th and 18th form an iconic finishing stretch.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 22
    &lt;strong&gt;St. Andrews:&lt;/strong&gt; The Old Course is known for its blind drives over seas of gorse, vast greens, and swales, humps and hollows which require imagination and the ability to use the ground to your advantage.
    Photos: Best Open golf courses
    St. Andrews: The Old Course is known for its blind drives over seas of gorse, vast greens, and swales, humps and hollows which require imagination and the ability to use the ground to your advantage.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 22
    &lt;strong&gt;Royal Birkdale:&lt;/strong&gt; The 2017 Open Championship will take place at Royal Birkdale in Lancashire, northwest England. It has been in existence since 1897 and is easily recognized by its 1930s art-deco clubhouse.
    Photos: Best Open golf courses
    Royal Birkdale: The 2017 Open Championship will take place at Royal Birkdale in Lancashire, northwest England. It has been in existence since 1897 and is easily recognized by its 1930s art-deco clubhouse.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 22
    &lt;strong&gt;Royal Birkdale:&lt;/strong&gt; This powerhouse of a links features flat fairways and fair greens with holes framed by towering dunes.
    Photos: Best Open golf courses
    Royal Birkdale: This powerhouse of a links features flat fairways and fair greens with holes framed by towering dunes.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 22
    &lt;strong&gt;Turnberry: &lt;/strong&gt;Perhaps best known now for being owned by US President Donald Trump, Turnberry on Scotland&#39;s west coast is a spectacular Open venue which underwent a recent revamp.
    Photos: Best Open golf courses
    Turnberry: Perhaps best known now for being owned by US President Donald Trump, Turnberry on Scotland's west coast is a spectacular Open venue which underwent a recent revamp.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 22
    &lt;strong&gt;Turnberry: &lt;/strong&gt;The Ailsa course occupies a sublime location overlooking the Firth of Clyde with sweeping views to the Ailsa Craig rock and the Isle of Arran.
    Photos: Best Open golf courses
    Turnberry: The Ailsa course occupies a sublime location overlooking the Firth of Clyde with sweeping views to the Ailsa Craig rock and the Isle of Arran.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 22
    &lt;strong&gt;Royal Troon: &lt;/strong&gt;The classic old links on Scotland&#39;s Ayrshire coast last hosted the Open in 2016 when Henrik Stenson won a famous duel against Phil Mickelson on the final day. Scotland&#39;s Colin Montgomerie (pictured) is a Troon native.
    Photos: Best Open golf courses
    Royal Troon: The classic old links on Scotland's Ayrshire coast last hosted the Open in 2016 when Henrik Stenson won a famous duel against Phil Mickelson on the final day. Scotland's Colin Montgomerie (pictured) is a Troon native.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 22
    &lt;strong&gt;Royal Troon:&lt;/strong&gt; The course is famed for its devilish par-three eighth hole, dubbed the &quot;Postage Stamp.&quot; It&#39;s only 123 yards long but provides a stiff test in the wind, with deep bunkers and a thin green.
    Photos: Best Open golf courses
    Royal Troon: The course is famed for its devilish par-three eighth hole, dubbed the "Postage Stamp." It's only 123 yards long but provides a stiff test in the wind, with deep bunkers and a thin green.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 22
    &lt;strong&gt;Carnoustie: &lt;/strong&gt;Northeast of Dundee on Scotland&#39;s east coast lies the fearsome links of Carnoustie, known as one of the toughest courses on the Open calendar.
    Photos: Best Open golf courses
    Carnoustie: Northeast of Dundee on Scotland's east coast lies the fearsome links of Carnoustie, known as one of the toughest courses on the Open calendar.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 22
    &lt;strong&gt;Carnoustie: &lt;/strong&gt;The Championship course is on many golfers&#39; bucket list and is famed as the venue where Jean Van de Velde paddled in the burn during a final-hole collapse in 1999.
    Photos: Best Open golf courses
    Carnoustie: The Championship course is on many golfers' bucket list and is famed as the venue where Jean Van de Velde paddled in the burn during a final-hole collapse in 1999.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 22
    &lt;strong&gt;Muirfield: &lt;/strong&gt;The jewel in the crown of Scotland&#39;s &quot;Golf Coast&quot; of East Lothian, Muirfield is a celebrated if controversial Open venue.
    Photos: Best Open golf courses
    Muirfield: The jewel in the crown of Scotland's "Golf Coast" of East Lothian, Muirfield is a celebrated if controversial Open venue.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 22
    &lt;strong&gt;Muirfield: &lt;/strong&gt;The testing track near Gullane has been mired in controversy after the club voted -- at the second attempt -- to admit female members.
    Photos: Best Open golf courses
    Muirfield: The testing track near Gullane has been mired in controversy after the club voted -- at the second attempt -- to admit female members.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 22
    &lt;strong&gt;Royal Lytham &amp;amp; St. Annes: &lt;/strong&gt;Nestled in a pocket of duneland surrounded by houses and a railway track, Royal Lytham in northwest England retains a charming links quality.
    Photos: Best Open golf courses
    Royal Lytham & St. Annes: Nestled in a pocket of duneland surrounded by houses and a railway track, Royal Lytham in northwest England retains a charming links quality.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 22
    &lt;strong&gt;Royal Lytham &amp;amp; St. Annes: &lt;/strong&gt; The relatively short course still provides a tough test with 206 bunkers to navigate. South African Ernie Els won the last Open here in 2012.
    Photos: Best Open golf courses
    Royal Lytham & St. Annes: The relatively short course still provides a tough test with 206 bunkers to navigate. South African Ernie Els won the last Open here in 2012.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 22
    &lt;strong&gt;Royal Liverpool: &lt;/strong&gt;Out on the Wirral peninsula to the west of Liverpool lies the course commonly known as Hoylake, a venerable old links overlooking the Irish Sea.
    Photos: Best Open golf courses
    Royal Liverpool: Out on the Wirral peninsula to the west of Liverpool lies the course commonly known as Hoylake, a venerable old links overlooking the Irish Sea.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 22
    &lt;strong&gt;Royal Liverpool: &lt;/strong&gt;Legendary golf scribe Bernard Darwin once wrote: &quot;Hoylake, blown upon by mighty winds, breeder of mighty champions.&quot; Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy have both won the Open here.
    Photos: Best Open golf courses
    Royal Liverpool: Legendary golf scribe Bernard Darwin once wrote: "Hoylake, blown upon by mighty winds, breeder of mighty champions." Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy have both won the Open here.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 22
    &lt;strong&gt;Royal St. George&#39;s: &lt;/strong&gt;The furthest south of the Open venues in England, Royal St. George&#39;s is a quintessential links overlooking the North Sea in Kent.
    Photos: Best Open golf courses
    Royal St. George's: The furthest south of the Open venues in England, Royal St. George's is a quintessential links overlooking the North Sea in Kent.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 22
    &lt;strong&gt;Royal St. George&#39;s: &lt;/strong&gt;It is a testing mix of undulating fairways, slick greens and daunting bunkers.
    Photos: Best Open golf courses
    Royal St. George's: It is a testing mix of undulating fairways, slick greens and daunting bunkers.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 22
    &lt;strong&gt;Royal Portrush: &lt;/strong&gt;Hugging Antrim&#39;s north coast, Royal Portrush returns to the Open rotation in 2019, the first time the tournament has been hosted outside England or Scotland since it hosted the 1951 event.
    Photos: Best Open golf courses
    Royal Portrush: Hugging Antrim's north coast, Royal Portrush returns to the Open rotation in 2019, the first time the tournament has been hosted outside England or Scotland since it hosted the 1951 event.
    Hide Caption
    21 of 22
    &lt;strong&gt;Royal Portrush:&lt;/strong&gt; The Dunluce course is one of the world&#39;s most celebrated links layouts hugging the cliff tops and overlooking the Irish Sea with views to Donegal in the west and Scotland in the east.
    Photos: Best Open golf courses
    Royal Portrush: The Dunluce course is one of the world's most celebrated links layouts hugging the cliff tops and overlooking the Irish Sea with views to Donegal in the west and Scotland in the east.
    Hide Caption
    22 of 22
    Best golf courses British OpenBest British Open golf courses Scotland St Andrews Old Course R&amp;A CLaret JugBest British Open golf courses Scotland St Andrews Old Course general viewBest British Open golf courses Scotland St Andrews Old Course shadowsBest British Open courses Royal BirkdaleBritish Open golf courses Birkdale 01Turnberry 9th hole newBest British Open courses TurnberryBest British Open golf courses Scotland Royal Troon clubhouse Royal Troon 8th holeBest British Open courses CarnoustieBritish Open golf courses Carnoustie 01Best British Open golf courses Muirfield clubhouseBest British Open golf courses Scotland Muirfield general viewBest British Open golf courses Royal Lytham Tiger WoodsBritish Open golf courses Royal Lytham 01British Open golf courses Royal Liverpool 02British Open golf courses Royal Liverpool 01British Open golf courses Royal St. George 01British Open golf courses Royal St. George 02British Open golf courses Royal Portrush 02Best British Open courses Royal Portush general

    'Being Roger Federer'

    England's Rose says he is determined to "embrace" whatever happens with the weather and make a "non-issue" of it in his mind.
    It's part of his drive to emulate some of the qualities of Federer, who he watched from the Royal Box win his record eighth title at Wimbledon last week.
    "Roger is the sporting athlete I look up to and can try and model," said Rose, who is bidding to become the first Englishman to win the Open since Nick Faldo in 1992.
    Aged 35, Roger Federer won his eighth Wimbledon title this month
    Aged 35, Roger Federer won his eighth Wimbledon title this month
    "Everything he does is pretty much spot on, the way he handles himself, the grace in which he plays the sport I think is incredible. Mentally how he doesn't give much away I think is a style that's well suited to golf, too.
    "Yes, I'm watching the tennis, but I'm watching him more than anything, and seeing what I can pick up. There are a few tricks here and there that you can apply to golf. I've always found it a bit easier to learn from other sportsmen than I have from golfers."
    Prestwick: Birthplace of the Open and the Claret Jug
    Open Championship Claret Jug

      JUST WATCHED

      Prestwick: Birthplace of the Open and the Claret Jug

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Prestwick: Birthplace of the Open and the Claret Jug 01:53
    World No. 4 McIlroy won the Open at Hoylake in 2014 for his third major title, followed a few weeks later by his fourth at the US PGA, but has not won a major since and has struggled for form recently.
    He has missed three of his last four cuts, stretching back to the US Open, and is consequently rated a general 20-1 shot with oddsmakers.
    "Good time to back me, I think," laughed the Northern Irishman, who didn't cope well with strong winds at the 2011 Open and said at the time, "These conditions, I don't enjoy playing in really."
    He laughed at the memory at Royal Birkdale Wednesday, another who has realized the danger of bemoaning your lot and talking your way out of it.
    READ: Rory McIlroy to avoid social media after spat

    'Sky's the limit

    Defending champion Stenson, who beat Phil Mickelson in an epic final-day duel at Royal Troon last year, has vowed to add skydiving to his Claret Jug escapades, which include taking the trophy jet-skiing, should he win again.
    Henrik Stenson goes jet-skiing with the Claret Jug
    living golf year in review a_00094404

      JUST WATCHED

      Henrik Stenson goes jet-skiing with the Claret Jug

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Henrik Stenson goes jet-skiing with the Claret Jug 10:08
    "I don't know which is going to be harder, winning the Claret Jug again or going skydiving afterward because that thought scares me a little bit," the deadpan Swede said Tuesday.
    "It won't stop me from trying to win it, though."
    Of all the majors, the Open tends to be won by slightly older players, which could further narrow the list of contenders and doesn't work favorably for the 23-year-old Spieth.
    "A lot of the younger guys are physically gifted, but they don't have the experience with links golf," said Padraig Harrington, who won his second consecutive Open -- and from the "bad side of the draw" -- at Royal Birkdale in 2008.
    "Assuming decent, tough enough conditions, it's a tournament for experience. Everybody can compete short and long hitters. It's not one dimensional."

    'Imagination'

    The Open is the only one of golf's four majors to be played both outside the United States and on true links golf courses, but Americans have always fared well in it, winning just under 40% of tournaments in the Masters era since 1934.
    Of the nine Opens played at Royal Birkdale, Americans have won five.
    Sergio Garcia reflects on Masters win
    Sergio Garcia reflects on Masters win

      JUST WATCHED

      Sergio Garcia reflects on Masters win

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Sergio Garcia reflects on Masters win 01:23
    But US Open champion Brooks Koepka is adamant it's not where you're from but how you think.
    "I love links golf. I think it's the best kind of golf you can play," said the American, who cut his pro teeth on the European circuit.
    "So much imagination that goes into it. You can play 10 different shots from the middle of the fairway and I think that's so cool. You've really got to be creative. It's not just a stock shot like it is in America. You just fly it pin-high and hope it stops. Over here you can run it up, you can fly it there, too, if you want."
    READ: How a car crash shaped Koepka's US Open destiny
    A scroll through Royal Birkdale's Open roll of honor throws up some interesting narratives.
    There have been back-to-back major winners -- Mark O'Meara won the Masters and Open in 1998; and consecutive Open champions -- Harrington won in 2007 and 2008, Tom Watson won his second straight Open at Birkdale in 1983, Lee Trevino won the first of two successive Opens at the course in 1971, as did Arnold Palmer in 1961.
    Australian Peter Thomson won his first Open title at Birkdale in 1954 and his fifth and final back here in 1965.
    Visit CNN.com/golf for more news and videos
    Royal Birkdale, which borders the Irish Sea north of Liverpool, is known as one of the world's great links courses, possibly the "best" course on the Open rotation, according to McIlroy.
    "It tests all aspects of your game. You have to drive it well. You have to be smart," he said.
    The Claret Jug is there for the taking. The beast of Birkdale stands in the way.