The Open 2017: Jordan Spieth channels Michael Phelps tips to lead

By Rob Hodgetts, CNN

Updated 3:25 PM ET, Thu July 20, 2017

Sergio Garcia won his first major this year, at the Masters in Augusta, and the Spaniard will be confident of success at Royal Birkdale, having also finished in the top 10 on 10 occasions at the Open. Here he is hitting an approach to the 18th green during practice.
Royal Birkdale -- a venerable old links course in the northwest of England -- has hosted the Open on nine previous occasions, stretching back to 1954.
Japan's Hideto Tanihara watches his drive from the 6th tee during a practice round. The Open is the only major held outside the United States and requires a different skill set to master the humps, hollows and sea breezes of links golf.
Japan's Hideto Tanihara watches his drive from the 6th tee during a practice round. The Open is the only major held outside the United States and requires a different skill set to master the humps, hollows and sea breezes of links golf.
Canada's Austin Connelly places his ball on the 4th green. Royal Birkdale was opened in 1889 and is one of the game's most celebrated links courses -- with two nines fanning into the sandhills of Southport, overlooking the Irish Sea.
Canada's Austin Connelly places his ball on the 4th green. Royal Birkdale was opened in 1889 and is one of the game's most celebrated links courses -- with two nines fanning into the sandhills of Southport, overlooking the Irish Sea.
US golfer John Daly has been wearing eye-poppingly bright pants this week. The 51-year-old won the Open in 1995.
US golfer John Daly has been wearing eye-poppingly bright pants this week. The 51-year-old won the Open in 1995.
Defending champion Henrik Stenson won last year's title in an extraordinary battle with Phil Mickelson. The Swede's autograph has been a must-have for many already this week.
Defending champion Henrik Stenson won last year's title in an extraordinary battle with Phil Mickelson. The Swede's autograph has been a must-have for many already this week.
Bill Haas of the United States tied for ninth at last year's Open. Here he is pictured hitting from a bunker during a practice.
Bill Haas of the United States tied for ninth at last year's Open. Here he is pictured hitting from a bunker during a practice.
US golfer Tom Lehman watches his shot from the 10th tee during a practice round. This year's event will feature a total prize purse of $10.25 million, with the winner set to receive $1.85 million. However, if more than 70 professionals qualify for the final two rounds, additional prize money will be added.
US golfer Tom Lehman watches his shot from the 10th tee during a practice round. This year's event will feature a total prize purse of $10.25 million, with the winner set to receive $1.85 million. However, if more than 70 professionals qualify for the final two rounds, additional prize money will be added.
Story highlights

  • Spieth, Koepka, Kuchar lead the Open at -5
  • Casey, Schwartzel at -4
  • Played at Royal Birkdale in northwest England

Royal Birkdale (CNN)He's been sharing tips on high-performance sport with Olympic swimming legend Michael Phelps and it showed in a golden opening round from Jordan Spieth at Royal Birkdale.

Ice-cool in ice-white pants, the world No. 3 charged to a share of the lead after day one of the 146th British Open.
The Texan, with the bow-legged gait of a cowboy, threaded his way through the breeze and bunkers on England's northwest coast in 65 shots for five under par.
    He ended the day tied with last month's US Open champion Brooks Koepka and fellow American Matt Kuchar. Former Masters champion Charl Schwartzel and England's Paul Casey ended four under.
    Spieth's round wasn't perfect -- or at least, he rated it a 9 out of 10 -- but the 23-year-old found a way to make it effective.
    A "top-five, probably" round in majors, he called it, and "extremely important" given Friday's forecast for spells of heavy rain and strong, gusty wind.
    It was also significant given the efforts of top-ranked Dustin Johnson, who strode with the loose-limbed prowl of a panther, but could do no better than one-over 71 in balmy afternoon conditions.
    Sticky spot

    Spieth's perpetual gum chewing told the story: with a flourish, and he liked the shot; with disdain, and he'd hit a bad one.
    His putting wasn't always a match for the dead-eye shooting of his double major season in 2015. Often his palm-down hand gesture would will the ball to slow as it charged holewards.
    The longer game, too, was occasionally off kilter, mainly blown about by an early Irish Sea wind, which has permanently bent the Birkdale trees to its ferocious will over the years.
    On the 10th, Spieth, in his black puffy vest over a longsleeve grey shirt, pulled his approach left onto a grassy bank. But he pulled off a miraculous recovery for a tap-in to save his par four, having told caddie Michael Greller, "Let's just get out of here with a five."

    'Red-faced'

    From the lofty tee looking down over the 13th, Spieth carved his drive right. "Fore," he bellowed, shocking oblivious passers-by.
    The ball found the right rough, and while Spieth was assessing his options at its side, an orange-jacketed marshal, trying to stop the gallery using camera phones, trod on it.
    Spieth threw his hands in the air, shook his head and called over the match referee. He was awarded a free drop.
    Preparing for his shot, he kept up the perpetual conversation with Greller, a former maths teacher. "Wind 45 degrees off the right? No need to be aggressive here. I like this club, huh?"
    He fired the ball forward with a nine-iron, a beauty onto the green, to gasps and cheers from the crowd. They've taken to the young master over here.
    The offending marshal's red face clashed with his jacket, but he told CNN he hadn't seen the ball.
    Did Spieth say anything to him? "He heffed and jeffed, as they do. Never mind, he'll get over it. He's on the green now."
    He more than got over it, and added further birdies at 14 and 17 either side of a stunning par save from the bunker on 16 -- his "shot of the day" -- for a two-stroke lead over the then clubhouse leader Ian Poulter of England.
    "Things are in check. It's just about keeping it consistent," said Spieth, who on a recent vacation to Cabo San Lucas struck up a friendship with Phelps, the most decorated Olympian of all time, among a crew that also included NBA legend Michael Jordan, former Masters champion Fred Couples and NFL star Dwight Freeney.
    READ: Spieth renews Tiger Woods comparisons with 10th title before 24
    The British Open rotates around 10 of the best links golf courses in England, Scotland and Northern Ireland. St. Andrews (pictured) is known as the "Home of Golf" and its Old Course is arguably the game's most hallowed turf.
    The British Open rotates around 10 of the best links golf courses in England, Scotland and Northern Ireland. St. Andrews (pictured) is known as the "Home of Golf" and its Old Course is arguably the game's most hallowed turf.
    St. Andrews: Golf has been played over the dunes and linksland of St. Andrews since the 15th Century. The clubhouse of the Royal and Ancient Golf Club stands sentinel over the unique layout which starts and finishes in town.
    St. Andrews: Golf has been played over the dunes and linksland of St. Andrews since the 15th Century. The clubhouse of the Royal and Ancient Golf Club stands sentinel over the unique layout which starts and finishes in town.
    St. Andrews: There are six courses squeezed onto St. Andrews' links, with the Old Course at their heart. The Road Hole 17th and 18th form an iconic finishing stretch.
    St. Andrews: There are six courses squeezed onto St. Andrews' links, with the Old Course at their heart. The Road Hole 17th and 18th form an iconic finishing stretch.
    St. Andrews: The Old Course is known for its blind drives over seas of gorse, vast greens, and swales, humps and hollows which require imagination and the ability to use the ground to your advantage.
    St. Andrews: The Old Course is known for its blind drives over seas of gorse, vast greens, and swales, humps and hollows which require imagination and the ability to use the ground to your advantage.
    Royal Birkdale: The 2017 Open Championship will take place at Royal Birkdale in Lancashire, northwest England. It has been in existence since 1897 and is easily recognized by its 1930s art-deco clubhouse.
    Royal Birkdale: The 2017 Open Championship will take place at Royal Birkdale in Lancashire, northwest England. It has been in existence since 1897 and is easily recognized by its 1930s art-deco clubhouse.
    Royal Birkdale: This powerhouse of a links features flat fairways and fair greens with holes framed by towering dunes.
    Royal Birkdale: This powerhouse of a links features flat fairways and fair greens with holes framed by towering dunes.
    Turnberry: Perhaps best known now for being owned by US President Donald Trump, Turnberry on Scotland's west coast is a spectacular Open venue which underwent a recent revamp.
    Turnberry: Perhaps best known now for being owned by US President Donald Trump, Turnberry on Scotland's west coast is a spectacular Open venue which underwent a recent revamp.
    Turnberry: The Ailsa course occupies a sublime location overlooking the Firth of Clyde with sweeping views to the Ailsa Craig rock and the Isle of Arran.
    Turnberry: The Ailsa course occupies a sublime location overlooking the Firth of Clyde with sweeping views to the Ailsa Craig rock and the Isle of Arran.
    Royal Troon: The classic old links on Scotland's Ayrshire coast last hosted the Open in 2016 when Henrik Stenson won a famous duel against Phil Mickelson on the final day. Scotland's Colin Montgomerie (pictured) is a Troon native.
    Royal Troon: The classic old links on Scotland's Ayrshire coast last hosted the Open in 2016 when Henrik Stenson won a famous duel against Phil Mickelson on the final day. Scotland's Colin Montgomerie (pictured) is a Troon native.
    Royal Troon: The course is famed for its devilish par-three eighth hole, dubbed the "Postage Stamp." It's only 123 yards long but provides a stiff test in the wind, with deep bunkers and a thin green.
    Royal Troon: The course is famed for its devilish par-three eighth hole, dubbed the "Postage Stamp." It's only 123 yards long but provides a stiff test in the wind, with deep bunkers and a thin green.
    Carnoustie: Northeast of Dundee on Scotland's east coast lies the fearsome links of Carnoustie, known as one of the toughest courses on the Open calendar.
    Carnoustie: Northeast of Dundee on Scotland's east coast lies the fearsome links of Carnoustie, known as one of the toughest courses on the Open calendar.
    Carnoustie: The Championship course is on many golfers' bucket list and is famed as the venue where Jean Van de Velde paddled in the burn during a final-hole collapse in 1999.
    Carnoustie: The Championship course is on many golfers' bucket list and is famed as the venue where Jean Van de Velde paddled in the burn during a final-hole collapse in 1999.
    Muirfield: The jewel in the crown of Scotland's "Golf Coast" of East Lothian, Muirfield is a celebrated if controversial Open venue.
    Muirfield: The jewel in the crown of Scotland's "Golf Coast" of East Lothian, Muirfield is a celebrated if controversial Open venue.
    Muirfield: The testing track near Gullane has been mired in controversy after the club voted -- at the second attempt -- to admit female members.
    Muirfield: The testing track near Gullane has been mired in controversy after the club voted -- at the second attempt -- to admit female members.
    Royal Lytham & St. Annes: Nestled in a pocket of duneland surrounded by houses and a railway track, Royal Lytham in northwest England retains a charming links quality.
    Royal Lytham & St. Annes: Nestled in a pocket of duneland surrounded by houses and a railway track, Royal Lytham in northwest England retains a charming links quality.
    Royal Lytham & St. Annes: The relatively short course still provides a tough test with 206 bunkers to navigate. South African Ernie Els won the last Open here in 2012.
    Royal Lytham & St. Annes: The relatively short course still provides a tough test with 206 bunkers to navigate. South African Ernie Els won the last Open here in 2012.
    Royal Liverpool: Out on the Wirral peninsula to the west of Liverpool lies the course commonly known as Hoylake, a venerable old links overlooking the Irish Sea.
    Royal Liverpool: Out on the Wirral peninsula to the west of Liverpool lies the course commonly known as Hoylake, a venerable old links overlooking the Irish Sea.
    Royal Liverpool: Legendary golf scribe Bernard Darwin once wrote: "Hoylake, blown upon by mighty winds, breeder of mighty champions." Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy have both won the Open here.
    Royal Liverpool: Legendary golf scribe Bernard Darwin once wrote: "Hoylake, blown upon by mighty winds, breeder of mighty champions." Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy have both won the Open here.
    Royal St. George's: The furthest south of the Open venues in England, Royal St. George's is a quintessential links overlooking the North Sea in Kent.
    Royal St. George's: The furthest south of the Open venues in England, Royal St. George's is a quintessential links overlooking the North Sea in Kent.
    Royal St. George's: It is a testing mix of undulating fairways, slick greens and daunting bunkers.
    Royal St. George's: It is a testing mix of undulating fairways, slick greens and daunting bunkers.
    Royal Portrush: Hugging Antrim's north coast, Royal Portrush returns to the Open rotation in 2019, the first time the tournament has been hosted outside England or Scotland since it hosted the 1951 event.
    Royal Portrush: Hugging Antrim's north coast, Royal Portrush returns to the Open rotation in 2019, the first time the tournament has been hosted outside England or Scotland since it hosted the 1951 event.
    Royal Portrush: The Dunluce course is one of the world's most celebrated links layouts hugging the cliff tops and overlooking the Irish Sea with views to Donegal in the west and Scotland in the east.
    Royal Portrush: The Dunluce course is one of the world's most celebrated links layouts hugging the cliff tops and overlooking the Irish Sea with views to Donegal in the west and Scotland in the east.
    Vegas, baby

    The powerful Koepka took four weeks off after his breakthrough major win at Erin Hills, hitting Las Vegas. Hard, by all accounts.
    But back in the gym and relishing another round of links golf after missing the Open last year, the 27-year-old Floridian eased alongside Spieth at five under courtesy of a holed bunker shot for eagle on the 17th.
    Prestwick: Birthplace of the Open and the Claret Jug
    "I love links golf," said Koepka, who cut his pro teeth on the European circuit.
    "I just wanted to get back inside the ropes. I wanted to have those juices flowing. It's a major championship, and if you can't get up for that, you might as well go home."
    The pair were later joined by Kuchar, who is one of the best current players without a major, and well placed after one round to continue the trend of seven first-time major winners.
    He was reminded in his news conference that five of the last six Open champions have been 39 or older.
    "Regardless of your age, if you're in this field you have a dream to win the title," said the 39-year-old.

    Do you know who you are?

    The gentle post-lunch zephyrs couldn't blow away Rory McIlroy's recent malaise either.
    The Northern Irishman, who won the last of his four majors in 2014, cut a dejected figure early on and was five over through nine, and playing third fiddle to partners Johnson and Schwartzel.
    "I was thinking, geez, here we go again," McIlroy told reporters. "But JP [his caddie, JP Fitzgerald) he reminded me who I was, basically. He said, 'You're Rory McIlroy, what are you doing?'"
    McIlroy rallied and clawed back some ground after turning for home, with three birdies in his last four holes to end alongside Johnson.
    Poulter, who was second to Padraig Harrington the last time the Open was at Royal Birkdale in 2008, has missed the last five majors with a foot injury and had to come through qualifying to gain his spot.
    But it paid off as he shared fifth with the tie-wearing Justin Thomas, green-glove wearing Charley Hoffman, Spanish Ryder Cup star Rafa Cabrera-Bello, England's Richard Bland and another qualifier Austin Connelly, 20, a Canadian who grew up in Texas and is friends with Spieth.
    Defending champion Henrik Stenson ended one under, while Phil Mickelson, who the Swede beat in that epic duel 12 months ago, finished three over.