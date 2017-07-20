Mayor: Two killed on Greek island during earthquake

(CNN) At least two people were killed early Friday when the Greek island of Kos was shaken by a magnitude 6.7 earthquake, Mayor George Kyritsis told CNN Greece.

The quake's epicenter was just 16.2 kilometers (10.1 miles) east-northeast of Kos in the sea between Greece and Turkey, the US Geological Survey said.

About 200,000 people in Greece and Turkey felt strong to very strong shaking, the USGS estimated.

The epicenter was close to the Turkish port city of Bodrum.

A video posted to Instagram by Firuz Anlı shows people in Bodrum experiencing the temblor.

Read More