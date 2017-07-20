Royals visit Poland and Germany
Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, hammers a tap into a beer barrel as his wife, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, far right, watches on Thursday, July 20, 2017, in Heidelberg, Germany. The royal couple arrived a day earlier in Germany with their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, after a visit to Poland on their five-day European tour.
Royals visit Poland and Germany
William and Kate participate in a friendly rowing race on July 20, in Heidelberg, Germany.
Royals visit Poland and Germany
William and Kate attempt to make pretzels on July 20, during a tour of Heidelberg's traditional German market.
Royals visit Poland and Germany
The duke and duchess don lab coats during a visit on July 20, with researchers at the German Cancer Research Institute in Heidelberg.
Royals visit Poland and Germany
Residents stand on a balcony decorated with a banner welcoming the Duchess of Cambridge to Heidelberg, Germany.
Royals visit Poland and Germany
William and Kate toast during The Queen's Birthday Party at the British Ambassadorial Residence on July 19, in Berlin.
Royals visit Poland and Germany
The royal couple speaks with General Secretary of DFB Friedrich Curtius, left, during the Queen's Birthday Garden Party.
Royals visit Poland and Germany
William and Kate meet with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife, Elke Büdenbender, at Bellevue Castle on July 19 in Berlin.
Royals visit Poland and Germany
William and Kate visit the Holocaust Memorial on July 19, in Berlin.
Royals visit Poland and Germany
William and Kate visit the Brandenburg Gate on July 19, in Berlin.
Royals visit Poland and Germany
German Chancellor Angela Merkel shows William and Kate a view from the Federal Chancellery on July 19, in Berlin, in this In this handout photo from the German government's press office.
Royals visit Poland and Germany
Kate, William and Merkel greet well-wishers shortly after the royal couple's arrival in Berlin.
Royals visit Poland and Germany
The royal family arrives at the airport in Berlin on July 19, for a three-day visit to Germany.
Royals visit Poland and Germany
Basil Kerski, director of the European Solidarity Centre, accompanies the royals on July 18, as they visit Gdansk, Poland.
Royals visit Poland and Germany
William and Kate lay flowers at the Monument to the Fallen Shipyard Workers of 1970 at the European Solidarity Centre in Gdansk, Poland.
Royals visit Poland and Germany
Prince William visits with performers from Gdansk Shakespeare Theatre, of which he is a patron, on July 18, in Gdansk, Poland.
Royals visit Poland and Germany
Kate and William are shown a piece of amber by a local craftsman during a visit on July 18, to the Gdansk central market in Poland.
Royals visit Poland and Germany
A crowd lines the street to greet the royal couple during their visit to Gdansk, Poland.
Royals visit Poland and Germany
Former Nazi concentration camp prisoners Manfred Goldberg, second from left, and Zigi Shipper speak with the royal couple during their visit to Stutthof, a World War II Nazi concentration camp in the village of Sztutowo, Poland.
Royals visit Poland and Germany
William and Kate view a display at the Stutthof Nazi concentration camp site in the village of Sztutowo, Poland.
Royals visit Poland and Germany
William speaks as Kate, left, and Polish President Andrzej Duda and his wife, Agata Kornhauser-Duda, listen during a Queen's birthday party on July 17, in the Orangery in Lazienki Park in Warsaw, Poland.
Royals visit Poland and Germany
William and Kate make a toast during a Queen's birthday party in Poland.
Royals visit Poland and Germany
William wears virtual-reality goggles as Kate laughs during a meeting with young Polish entrepreneurs in Warsaw, Poland.
Royals visit Poland and Germany
Kate speaks with a WWII veteran during a visit to the Warsaw Rising Museum on July 17, the first day of the British royal couple's official visit to Poland.
Royals visit Poland and Germany
Duda, left, and William, kneel as they light candles during a visit to the Warsaw Uprising Museum while Poland's first lady, second from right, and Kate look on.
Royals visit Poland and Germany
William poses for a selfie with a woman on July 17, as a crowd gathers outside the Presidential Palace in Warsaw, Poland, to greet the royals.
Royals visit Poland and Germany
Children welcome Kate in front of the presidential palace in Warsaw upon the royal family's arrival in Poland.
Royals visit Poland and Germany
Duda and his wife greet the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at the Presidential Palace in Warsaw on the first day of the royal visit to Poland.
Royals visit Poland and Germany
The royal couple disembarks with their children upon arrival on July 17, at the airport in Warsaw, Poland.
Royals visit Poland and Germany
Prince George and Princess Charlotte peer through the window of the plane as they arrive on July 17, in Warsaw, Poland.