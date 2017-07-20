Story highlights
- The calendar has redefined itself in recent years by creating images that provide social commentary
- It's not the first time the Pirelli Calendar featured an all-black cast
(CNN)The 2018 Pirelli Calendar features an all-black cast of models, artists, musicians, comedians and actors.
Acclaimed photographer Tim Walker and incoming British Vogue editor Edward Enninful partnered to recreate and capture "the surreal world of dreams" invoked in Lewis Carroll's "Alice's Adventures in Wonderland."
The subjects for the 2018 calendar include a diverse crew of black celebrities, including supermodel Naomi Campbell as The Royal Beheader, drag icon RuPaul as the Queen of Hearts and rapper Lil Yachty as a member of The Queen's Guard.
The Pirelli calendar was developed decades ago by the tire company as an annual showcase of female beauty. In recent years, however, it has redefined itself by creating images that provide social commentary.
The calendar is not sold to the public, but instead gifted to celebrities and insiders in various industries.
The 2017 calendar celebrated powerful women and featured some Hollywood's biggest female actresses. It was shot by famed photographer Annie Leibovitz.
This is not the first time Pirelli has opted for an all-black cast.
Its 1987 edition used the same theme and featured a then teen Campbell who was already making waves as a model.
The models in the 2018 calendar are:
- Adut Akech, Sudanese-Australian model as The Queen of Diamonds
- Adwoa Aboah , Ghanaian-British fashion model and feminist activist as Tweedledee
- Alpha Dia, Senegalese-German model as the 5 of Hearts Playing Card Gardner
- Djimon Hounsou, Beninese-American actor and model, as The King of Hearts
- Duckie Thot, South Sudanese-Australian model, as Alice
- King Owusu, British model, as Tweedledum, 2 of Hearts Playing Card Gardner
- Lil Yachty, American rapper and singer, as The Queen's Guard
- Lupita Nyong'o, Mexican-Kenyan actress, as The Dormouse
- Naomi Campbell, British supermodel and actress, The Royal Beheader
- RuPaul, American actor, drag queen, television personality, and singer/songwriter as The Queen of Hearts
- Sasha Lane, American actress, as The Mad March Hare
- Sean "Diddy" Combs, American rapper, singer, songwriter, actor, record producer and entrepreneur as The Royal Beheader
- Slick Woods, American model, as The Mad Hatter
- Thando Hopa, South African model and lawyer, as The Princess of Hearts
- Wilson Oryema, British model, as 7 of Hearts Playing Card Gardner
- Whoopi Goldberg, American actress, comedian, author and television host, activist, as The Royal Duchess
- Zoe Bedeaux, British fashion stylist, designer and singer, as The Caterpillar