2018 Pirelli Calendar features an all-black cast

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Updated 10:20 AM ET, Thu July 20, 2017

The 2018 Pirelli calendar featured an all black cast recreating &quot;Alice in Wonderland&quot; illustrations. Model Slick Woods poses as the Mad Hatter for photographer Tim Walker.
The 2018 Pirelli calendar featured an all black cast recreating "Alice in Wonderland" illustrations. Model Slick Woods poses as the Mad Hatter for photographer Tim Walker.
Models RuPaul and Duckie Thot join British Vogue editor Edward Enninful in preparing for the shoot.
Models RuPaul and Duckie Thot join British Vogue editor Edward Enninful in preparing for the shoot.
Djimon Hounsou as the King of Hearts and Duckie Thot as Alice flank RuPaul as the Queen of Hearts.
Djimon Hounsou as the King of Hearts and Duckie Thot as Alice flank RuPaul as the Queen of Hearts.
Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong&#39;o poses as Dormouse.
Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong'o poses as Dormouse.
Backstage at the 2018 Pirelli calendar shoot.
Backstage at the 2018 Pirelli calendar shoot.
Alpha Dia and King Owusu are playing cards in the famed calendar.
Alpha Dia and King Owusu are playing cards in the famed calendar.
Setting up a shot with the Mad March Hare and Alice portrayed by Sasha Lane and Duckie Thot.
Setting up a shot with the Mad March Hare and Alice portrayed by Sasha Lane and Duckie Thot.
South African model and lawyer Thando Hopa is photographed as the Princess of Hearts.
South African model and lawyer Thando Hopa is photographed as the Princess of Hearts.
Thando Hopa and Whoopi Goldberg portray the Princess of Hearts and the Royal Duchess.
Thando Hopa and Whoopi Goldberg portray the Princess of Hearts and the Royal Duchess.
A group shot from behind the scenes at the 2018 Pirelli photo shoot.
A group shot from behind the scenes at the 2018 Pirelli photo shoot.
Story highlights

  • The calendar has redefined itself in recent years by creating images that provide social commentary
  • It's not the first time the Pirelli Calendar featured an all-black cast

(CNN)The 2018 Pirelli Calendar features an all-black cast of models, artists, musicians, comedians and actors.

Acclaimed photographer Tim Walker and incoming British Vogue editor Edward Enninful partnered to recreate and capture "the surreal world of dreams" invoked in Lewis Carroll's "Alice's Adventures in Wonderland."
The subjects for the 2018 calendar include a diverse crew of black celebrities, including supermodel Naomi Campbell as The Royal Beheader, drag icon RuPaul as the Queen of Hearts and rapper Lil Yachty as a member of The Queen's Guard.
    Lupita Nyong'o as The Dormouse
    The Pirelli calendar was developed decades ago by the tire company as an annual showcase of female beauty. In recent years, however, it has redefined itself by creating images that provide social commentary.
    The calendar is not sold to the public, but instead gifted to celebrities and insiders in various industries.
    The 2017 calendar celebrated powerful women and featured some Hollywood's biggest female actresses. It was shot by famed photographer Annie Leibovitz.
    This is not the first time Pirelli has opted for an all-black cast.
    Its 1987 edition used the same theme and featured a then teen Campbell who was already making waves as a model.
    The models in the 2018 calendar are:
    • Adut Akech, Sudanese-Australian model as The Queen of Diamonds
    • Adwoa Aboah , Ghanaian-British fashion model and feminist activist as Tweedledee
    • Alpha Dia, Senegalese-German model as the 5 of Hearts Playing Card Gardner
    • Djimon Hounsou, Beninese-American actor and model, as The King of Hearts
    • Duckie Thot, South Sudanese-Australian model, as Alice
    • King Owusu, British model, as Tweedledum, 2 of Hearts Playing Card Gardner
    • Lil Yachty, American rapper and singer, as The Queen's Guard
    • Lupita Nyong'o, Mexican-Kenyan actress, as The Dormouse
    • Naomi Campbell, British supermodel and actress, The Royal Beheader
    • RuPaul, American actor, drag queen, television personality, and singer/songwriter as The Queen of Hearts
    • Sasha Lane, American actress, as The Mad March Hare
    • Sean "Diddy" Combs, American rapper, singer, songwriter, actor, record producer and entrepreneur as The Royal Beheader
    • Slick Woods, American model, as The Mad Hatter
    • Thando Hopa, South African model and lawyer, as The Princess of Hearts
    • Wilson Oryema, British model, as 7 of Hearts Playing Card Gardner
    • Whoopi Goldberg, American actress, comedian, author and television host, activist, as The Royal Duchess
    • Zoe Bedeaux, British fashion stylist, designer and singer, as The Caterpillar