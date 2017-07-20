Story highlights The calendar has redefined itself in recent years by creating images that provide social commentary

It's not the first time the Pirelli Calendar featured an all-black cast

(CNN) The 2018 Pirelli Calendar features an all-black cast of models, artists, musicians, comedians and actors.

Acclaimed photographer Tim Walker and incoming British Vogue editor Edward Enninful partnered to recreate and capture "the surreal world of dreams" invoked in Lewis Carroll's "Alice's Adventures in Wonderland."

The subjects for the 2018 calendar include a diverse crew of black celebrities, including supermodel Naomi Campbell as The Royal Beheader, drag icon RuPaul as the Queen of Hearts and rapper Lil Yachty as a member of The Queen's Guard.

Lupita Nyong'o as The Dormouse

The Pirelli calendar was developed decades ago by the tire company as an annual showcase of female beauty. In recent years, however, it has redefined itself by creating images that provide social commentary.

The calendar is not sold to the public, but instead gifted to celebrities and insiders in various industries.

