Lena Dunham joins 'American Horror Story' in season 7

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Updated 12:15 PM ET, Thu July 20, 2017

Lena Dunham is the latest star to join the cast of "American Horror Story."

(CNN)Lena Dunham will be one of the "Girls" to watch in the next season of "American Horror Story."

The show's creator, Ryan Murphy, tweeted Wednesday on night that Dunham will be joining the FX anthology in season 7, which will air this fall.
"Thrilled that my talented friend Lena Dunham is joining the AMERICAN HORROR STORY family," Murphy wrote. "Always wanted to work together, and now we r!"
    Dunham, who is fresh off her stint as star and show creator of the HBO series "Girls," joins a cast that includes Sarah Paulson, Billie Lourd, Billy Eichner and Cheyenne Jackson.
    No details yet on Dunham's character, though Murphy has hinted that there may be news coming at Thursday's Comic-Con in San Diego.
    During an appearance on "Watch What Happens Live" with Andy Cohen in February, Ryan said the new season would take on the last presidential election.
    "Well I don't have a title," Murphy said. "But the season we begin shooting in June is going to be about the election we just went through, so I think that will be interesting for a lot of people."