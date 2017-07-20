Story highlights Ryan Murphy said on Twitter that Dunham will be joining the FX anthology next season

(CNN) Lena Dunham will be one of the "Girls" to watch in the next season of "American Horror Story."

The show's creator, Ryan Murphy, tweeted Wednesday on night that Dunham will be joining the FX anthology in season 7, which will air this fall.

"Thrilled that my talented friend Lena Dunham is joining the AMERICAN HORROR STORY family," Murphy wrote. "Always wanted to work together, and now we r!"

Dunham, who is fresh off her stint as star and show creator of the HBO series "Girls," joins a cast that includes Sarah Paulson, Billie Lourd, Billy Eichner and Cheyenne Jackson.

No details yet on Dunham's character, though Murphy has hinted that there may be news coming at Thursday's Comic-Con in San Diego.

