(CNN) Jada Pinkett Smith has come a long way from her humble beginnings in Baltimore.

The actress opened up about her relationship with Tupac Shakur when she appeared on SiriusXM's "Sway in The Morning" on Wednesday to promote her new movie "Girls Trip."

"One of the things that's very interesting that I've never really said before is that when I first met Pac, when we first met, I was a drug dealer."

Pinkett Smith said she got out of "the life" after "something very bad" happened to her.

