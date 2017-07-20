'Nashville' star released a song a week for a year

Story highlights Estern has now released 52 singles, with more to come

(CNN) Charles Esten doesn't just play a singer on TV.

The "Nashville" star is a singer and songwriter in real life who loves making music so much that he went on a mission to release one single a week for an entire year. Esten's song No. 52, "Long Haul," came out on July 7.

"I wanted to get my music out, so it suddenly occurred to me -- put your music out," he told People . "Don't wait for somebody. Don't wait for permission."

Esten plays singer/songwriter Deacon Claybourne on "Nashville," which now airs on CMT.

He said he decided to launch #EverySingleFriday to share his music with his sizable fan base and in July 2016 announced the project on Facebook.

