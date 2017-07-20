High-flying Thai monk accused of child abuse extradited

Story highlights Monk accused of child abuse; fraud extradited to Thailand

Thailand had a longstanding extradition request in for the man dubbed the 'jet-set monk'

Bangkok, Thailand (CNN) A flamboyant Thai monk who is accused of multiple charges of child abuse as well as ignoring his monastic vows has returned home after being extradited from the US.

In images and video obtained from the DSI, Wiraphon was seen under police guard wearing Buddhist robes. Wiraphon claims to be the reincarnation of legendary monk Luang Pu Nenkham, but he's also known in the Thai press as the "jet set" monk due to his extravagance.

Wiraphon, wearing the orange robes of the monkhood, is processed by Thai immigration authorities.

Upon his return, Wiraphon was forced to leave the monkhood, according to DSI spokeswoman Woranan Srilum, and later images, after he was defrocked, show him wearing plain white clothes.

He will fully be dismissed from the monkhood once he performs a ceremony in front of another senior monk.

