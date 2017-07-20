(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:
O.J. SIMPSON GRANTED PAROLE
-- O.J. Simpson has been granted parole after serving nine years of his nine-to-33-year sentence for a 2007 armed robbery in Las Vegas. The 70-year-old former NFL star promised that he'd have no conflicts if released. In one of the hearing's lighter moments, the parole board chairman accidentally said that Simpson was age 90. "I feel like it," Simpson responded, laughing. He is expected to be released as early as October.
In politics today
-- Despite President Donald Trump having second thoughts about his attorney general pick, Jeff Sessions said he plans to continue in the role. In an interview with The New York Times on Wednesday, Trump revealed he would have chosen someone else had he known Sessions would recuse himself on Russia.
-- Sen. John McCain was diagnosed with brain cancer Wednesday night. He thanked everyone for the outpouring of support in a tweet on Thursday, and told Congress he'd "be back soon." His daughter, Meghan McCain, released an emotional message saying "my love for my father is boundless" and that "now we live with the anxiety about what comes next."
-- A new CNN poll finds that 35% of Americans would like President Donald Trump and the Republicans in Congress to give up their plans for repealing and replacing Obamacare, up from 23% who said the same in a March survey.
Everything else
-- A body cam video purports to show a cop planting evidence at the scene of a drug arrest in Baltimore. The officer has been suspended pending an investigation.
-- The lead singer of Linkin Park, Chester Bennington, was found dead Thursday, according to a spokesman for the LA County Coroner. Authorities said they were treating the case as a possible suicide.
-- "Despacito" just became the most streamed song of all time. The tune has been banned in Malaysia, after numerous complaints from the public about the lyrics "not being suitable," an official said.
-- The Chipotle saga continues after customers took video of mice scurrying around one of the restaurant's Dallas locations. The Mexican food chain's stock took another dive.
-- Be careful who you decide to touch, especially if it's the Queen of England. Canada's Governor General said he touched Queen Elizabeth's elbow to help her down some stairs, but it defied royal protocol.
-- What if traveling between New York and DC took just a half hour? Elon Musk says it can with a new underground hyperloop network he "just received verbal (government) approval" to build.