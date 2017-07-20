(CNN) A retiree in Toronto was unhappy with the length of time the city was taking to build a flight of stairs on a precarious slope.

And so he did it himself -- at a fraction of the cost.

Adi Astl, with the help of a homeless man he hired, built eight steps for $550, more than 100 times cheaper than the $65,000-$150,000 the city had estimated for the job.

Astl told CNN affiliate CTV News that members of his gardening group thanked him for building the stairs. One of them had broken a wrist falling down the slope that leads to their community garden.

Astl's eight steps help residents navigate a steep slope.

But not everyone is happy about Astl's seemingly good deed.

