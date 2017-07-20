Story highlights A first look at all the speakers at TEDGlobal this year

The conference is back in Africa for the first time in a decade

Curator Emeka Okafor says the chosen speakers have "fresh, unique perspectives in their initiatives, pronouncements and work."

Emeka Okafor is the Curator of TEDGlobal 2017, themed "Builders. Truth-tellers. Catalysts." It is being held in Africa for the first time in a decade in Arusha, Tanzania in August.

He writes below about why TED has gathered some of the brightest thinkers on the continent and why the world should be listening. Find out more about the speakers on TED.com

The opinions in this article are solely those of the writer.

Photos: TED Global 2017: the speakers TED speakers – Olutimehin Adegbeye

Forced evictions along the Lagos lagoon

Nigeria/US Hide Caption 1 of 38 Photos: TED Global 2017: the speakers Christian Benimana

Designing for Africa's explosive growth

Rwanda Hide Caption 2 of 38 Photos: TED Global 2017: the speakers Alsarah & the Nubatones,

Performer

Sudan/US Hide Caption 3 of 38 Photos: TED Global 2017: the speakers Chris Sheldrick

New Age Cartographer

UK Hide Caption 4 of 38 Photos: TED Global 2017: the speakers Yvonne Chioma Mbanefo

African Languages

UK/Nigeria Hide Caption 5 of 38 Photos: TED Global 2017: the speakers TED speakers – Zachariah Mampilly

Africanization of Global Politics Hide Caption 6 of 38 Photos: TED Global 2017: the speakers Touria El Glaoui

Art Entrepreneur

Morocco Hide Caption 7 of 38 Photos: TED Global 2017: the speakers Fredros Okumu

Ecological Scientist

Tanzania Hide Caption 8 of 38 Photos: TED Global 2017: the speakers Thandiswa Mazwai

Music

South Africa

Hide Caption 9 of 38 Photos: TED Global 2017: the speakers Washington Wachira

Birds in Kenya

Kenya/US Hide Caption 10 of 38 Photos: TED Global 2017: the speakers Tania Douglas

Medical imaging

South Africa Hide Caption 11 of 38 Photos: TED Global 2017: the speakers Vivek Maru

Legal empowerment

US Hide Caption 12 of 38 Photos: TED Global 2017: the speakers Sethembile Msezane

Performance art and activism

South Africa Hide Caption 13 of 38 Photos: TED Global 2017: the speakers DK Osseo Asare

Indigenous design

Ghana/US Hide Caption 14 of 38 Photos: TED Global 2017: the speakers Sara Menker

Agricultural market intelligence

Ethiopia/US Hide Caption 15 of 38 Photos: TED Global 2017: the speakers George Steinmetz

Aerial Photographer

US Hide Caption 16 of 38 Photos: TED Global 2017: the speakers Robert Neuwirth

Strength of traditional business

US Hide Caption 17 of 38 Photos: TED Global 2017: the speakers Chika Ezeanya Esiobu

Traditional institutes solving problems

Nigeria Hide Caption 18 of 38 Photos: TED Global 2017: the speakers Dayo Ogunyemi

Cultural production

Nigeria/US Hide Caption 19 of 38 Photos: TED Global 2017: the speakers Ghada Wali

Designing a better way to teach Arabic

Egypt Hide Caption 20 of 38 Photos: TED Global 2017: the speakers Qudus Onikeku

Talk/performance. Dancer/promoting culture

Nigeria/France Hide Caption 21 of 38 Photos: TED Global 2017: the speakers Bibi Bakare-Yusuf

Book Publisher

Nigeria/UK Hide Caption 22 of 38 Photos: TED Global 2017: the speakers Pierre Thiam

History of African food

Senegal/US Hide Caption 23 of 38 Photos: TED Global 2017: the speakers Reeta Roy

Pan African Education & Entrepreneurship

US Hide Caption 24 of 38 Photos: TED Global 2017: the speakers Paul Kagame

President of Rwanda

Rwanda Hide Caption 25 of 38 Photos: TED Global 2017: the speakers Nabila Alibhai

Cultural curator, peace builder

Kenya Hide Caption 26 of 38 Photos: TED Global 2017: the speakers Oshiorenoya Agabi

AI and biology

Nigeria/US Hide Caption 27 of 38 Photos: TED Global 2017: the speakers Ndidi Nwuneli

Scaling philanthropy

Nigeria/US Hide Caption 28 of 38 Photos: TED Global 2017: the speakers Olufemi Taiwo

Historian / philosopher

Nigeria/US Hide Caption 29 of 38 Photos: TED Global 2017: the speakers Nnedi Okorafor

African Science Fiction

Nigeria/US Hide Caption 30 of 38 Photos: TED Global 2017: the speakers Leo Igwe

Fighting superstition

Nigeria/Germany Hide Caption 31 of 38 Photos: TED Global 2017: the speakers Kisilu Musya

Climate change

Kenya Hide Caption 32 of 38 Photos: TED Global 2017: the speakers Kingsley Moghalu

Industrialization

Nigeria/US Hide Caption 33 of 38 Photos: TED Global 2017: the speakers Ike Ude

Art/photography

Nigeria/US Hide Caption 34 of 38 Photos: TED Global 2017: the speakers Keller Rinaudo

Drone Ports

US Hide Caption 35 of 38 Photos: TED Global 2017: the speakers Kamau Gachigi

Prototyping maker

Kenya Hide Caption 36 of 38 Photos: TED Global 2017: the speakers Joel Jackson

Automobile Manufacturing

UK Hide Caption 37 of 38 Photos: TED Global 2017: the speakers Gus Casely Hayford

African history and relevance

Ghana/UK Hide Caption 38 of 38

(CNN)

Ask anyone who knows Africa today: the continent sits at a critical inflection point. Not just for Africans, but for everyone on our planet. By 2050, the bulk of the world's population growth will take place on the continent.

And while Africa has experienced spectacular economic, demographic and creative growth, both opportunity and danger are rising at an exponential rate. The stakes have never been higher.

What better time, then, to assemble some of the continent's brightest thinkers and doers to help prepare for that future?

Next month, TED, the non-profit dedicated to spreading ideas, will gather 40 or so such minds, with expertise ranging from technology and startups to business and the creative arts, in Arusha, Tanzania to do just that.

They are this year's TEDGlobal 2017 speakers, and we've just announced their names for the first time Thursday.

