Breaking News

Exclusive first look at all the speakers at TED Global this year

By Emeka Okafor, Special to CNN

Updated 12:41 PM ET, Thu July 20, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Story highlights

  • A first look at all the speakers at TEDGlobal this year
  • The conference is back in Africa for the first time in a decade
  • Curator Emeka Okafor says the chosen speakers have "fresh, unique perspectives in their initiatives, pronouncements and work."

Emeka Okafor is the Curator of TEDGlobal 2017, themed "Builders. Truth-tellers. Catalysts." It is being held in Africa for the first time in a decade in Arusha, Tanzania in August.
He writes below about why TED has gathered some of the brightest thinkers on the continent and why the world should be listening. Find out more about the speakers on TED.com
The opinions in this article are solely those of the writer.

Olutimehin Adegbeye&lt;br /&gt;Forced evictions along the Lagos lagoon&lt;br /&gt;Nigeria/US
Photos: TED Global 2017: the speakers
TED speakersOlutimehin Adegbeye
Forced evictions along the Lagos lagoon
Nigeria/US
Hide Caption
1 of 38
Christian Benimana&lt;br /&gt;Designing for Africa&#39;s explosive growth&lt;br /&gt;Rwanda
Photos: TED Global 2017: the speakers
Christian Benimana
Designing for Africa's explosive growth
Rwanda
Hide Caption
2 of 38
Alsarah &amp;amp; the Nubatones, &lt;br /&gt;Performer&lt;br /&gt;Sudan/US
Photos: TED Global 2017: the speakers
Alsarah & the Nubatones,
Performer
Sudan/US
Hide Caption
3 of 38
Chris Sheldrick&lt;br /&gt;New Age Cartographer&lt;br /&gt;UK
Photos: TED Global 2017: the speakers
Chris Sheldrick
New Age Cartographer
UK
Hide Caption
4 of 38
Yvonne Chioma Mbanefo&lt;br /&gt;African Languages&lt;br /&gt;UK/Nigeria
Photos: TED Global 2017: the speakers
Yvonne Chioma Mbanefo
African Languages
UK/Nigeria
Hide Caption
5 of 38
Zachariah Mampilly&lt;br /&gt;Africanization of Global Politics
Photos: TED Global 2017: the speakers
TED speakersZachariah Mampilly
Africanization of Global Politics
Hide Caption
6 of 38
Touria El Glaoui&lt;br /&gt;Art Entrepreneur &lt;br /&gt;Morocco
Photos: TED Global 2017: the speakers
Touria El Glaoui
Art Entrepreneur
Morocco
Hide Caption
7 of 38
Fredros Okumu&lt;br /&gt;Ecological Scientist&lt;br /&gt;Tanzania
Photos: TED Global 2017: the speakers
Fredros Okumu
Ecological Scientist
Tanzania
Hide Caption
8 of 38
Thandiswa Mazwai&lt;br /&gt;Music&lt;br /&gt;South Africa&lt;br /&gt;
Photos: TED Global 2017: the speakers
Thandiswa Mazwai
Music
South Africa
Hide Caption
9 of 38
Washington Wachira&lt;br /&gt;Birds in Kenya&lt;br /&gt;Kenya/US
Photos: TED Global 2017: the speakers
Washington Wachira
Birds in Kenya
Kenya/US
Hide Caption
10 of 38
Tania Douglas&lt;br /&gt;Medical imaging &lt;br /&gt;South Africa
Photos: TED Global 2017: the speakers
Tania Douglas
Medical imaging
South Africa
Hide Caption
11 of 38
Vivek Maru&lt;br /&gt;Legal empowerment &lt;br /&gt;US
Photos: TED Global 2017: the speakers
Vivek Maru
Legal empowerment
US
Hide Caption
12 of 38
Sethembile Msezane&lt;br /&gt;Performance art and activism &lt;br /&gt;South Africa
Photos: TED Global 2017: the speakers
Sethembile Msezane
Performance art and activism
South Africa
Hide Caption
13 of 38
DK Osseo Asare&lt;br /&gt;Indigenous design &lt;br /&gt;Ghana/US
Photos: TED Global 2017: the speakers
DK Osseo Asare
Indigenous design
Ghana/US
Hide Caption
14 of 38
Sara Menker&lt;br /&gt;Agricultural market intelligence&lt;br /&gt;Ethiopia/US
Photos: TED Global 2017: the speakers
Sara Menker
Agricultural market intelligence
Ethiopia/US
Hide Caption
15 of 38
George Steinmetz&lt;br /&gt;Aerial Photographer &lt;br /&gt;US
Photos: TED Global 2017: the speakers
George Steinmetz
Aerial Photographer
US
Hide Caption
16 of 38
Robert Neuwirth&lt;br /&gt;Strength of traditional business &lt;br /&gt;US
Photos: TED Global 2017: the speakers
Robert Neuwirth
Strength of traditional business
US
Hide Caption
17 of 38
Chika Ezeanya Esiobu&lt;br /&gt;Traditional institutes solving problems&lt;br /&gt;Nigeria
Photos: TED Global 2017: the speakers
Chika Ezeanya Esiobu
Traditional institutes solving problems
Nigeria
Hide Caption
18 of 38
Dayo Ogunyemi&lt;br /&gt;Cultural production &lt;br /&gt;Nigeria/US
Photos: TED Global 2017: the speakers
Dayo Ogunyemi
Cultural production
Nigeria/US
Hide Caption
19 of 38
Ghada Wali&lt;br /&gt;Designing a better way to teach Arabic &lt;br /&gt;Egypt
Photos: TED Global 2017: the speakers
Ghada Wali
Designing a better way to teach Arabic
Egypt
Hide Caption
20 of 38
Qudus Onikeku&lt;br /&gt;Talk/performance. Dancer/promoting culture &lt;br /&gt;Nigeria/France
Photos: TED Global 2017: the speakers
Qudus Onikeku
Talk/performance. Dancer/promoting culture
Nigeria/France
Hide Caption
21 of 38
Bibi Bakare-Yusuf&lt;br /&gt;Book Publisher &lt;br /&gt;Nigeria/UK
Photos: TED Global 2017: the speakers
Bibi Bakare-Yusuf
Book Publisher
Nigeria/UK
Hide Caption
22 of 38
Pierre Thiam&lt;br /&gt;History of African food&lt;br /&gt;Senegal/US
Photos: TED Global 2017: the speakers
Pierre Thiam
History of African food
Senegal/US
Hide Caption
23 of 38
Reeta Roy&lt;br /&gt;Pan African Education &amp;amp; Entrepreneurship &lt;br /&gt;US
Photos: TED Global 2017: the speakers
Reeta Roy
Pan African Education & Entrepreneurship
US
Hide Caption
24 of 38
Paul Kagame&lt;br /&gt;President of Rwanda&lt;br /&gt;Rwanda
Photos: TED Global 2017: the speakers
Paul Kagame
President of Rwanda
Rwanda
Hide Caption
25 of 38
Nabila Alibhai&lt;br /&gt;Cultural curator, peace builder&lt;br /&gt;Kenya
Photos: TED Global 2017: the speakers
Nabila Alibhai
Cultural curator, peace builder
Kenya
Hide Caption
26 of 38
Oshiorenoya Agabi&lt;br /&gt;AI and biology&lt;br /&gt;Nigeria/US
Photos: TED Global 2017: the speakers
Oshiorenoya Agabi
AI and biology
Nigeria/US
Hide Caption
27 of 38
Ndidi Nwuneli&lt;br /&gt;Scaling philanthropy&lt;br /&gt;Nigeria/US
Photos: TED Global 2017: the speakers
Ndidi Nwuneli
Scaling philanthropy
Nigeria/US
Hide Caption
28 of 38
Olufemi Taiwo&lt;br /&gt;Historian / philosopher&lt;br /&gt;Nigeria/US
Photos: TED Global 2017: the speakers
Olufemi Taiwo
Historian / philosopher
Nigeria/US
Hide Caption
29 of 38
Nnedi Okorafor&lt;br /&gt;African Science Fiction&lt;br /&gt;Nigeria/US
Photos: TED Global 2017: the speakers
Nnedi Okorafor
African Science Fiction
Nigeria/US
Hide Caption
30 of 38
Leo Igwe&lt;br /&gt;Fighting superstition&lt;br /&gt;Nigeria/Germany
Photos: TED Global 2017: the speakers
Leo Igwe
Fighting superstition
Nigeria/Germany
Hide Caption
31 of 38
Kisilu Musya&lt;br /&gt;Climate change&lt;br /&gt;Kenya
Photos: TED Global 2017: the speakers
Kisilu Musya
Climate change
Kenya
Hide Caption
32 of 38
Kingsley Moghalu&lt;br /&gt;Industrialization&lt;br /&gt;Nigeria/US
Photos: TED Global 2017: the speakers
Kingsley Moghalu
Industrialization
Nigeria/US
Hide Caption
33 of 38
Ike Ude&lt;br /&gt;Art/photography&lt;br /&gt;Nigeria/US
Photos: TED Global 2017: the speakers
Ike Ude
Art/photography
Nigeria/US
Hide Caption
34 of 38
Keller Rinaudo&lt;br /&gt;Drone Ports&lt;br /&gt;US
Photos: TED Global 2017: the speakers
Keller Rinaudo
Drone Ports
US
Hide Caption
35 of 38
Kamau Gachigi&lt;br /&gt;Prototyping maker&lt;br /&gt;Kenya
Photos: TED Global 2017: the speakers
Kamau Gachigi
Prototyping maker
Kenya
Hide Caption
36 of 38
Joel Jackson&lt;br /&gt;Automobile Manufacturing&lt;br /&gt;UK
Photos: TED Global 2017: the speakers
Joel Jackson
Automobile Manufacturing
UK
Hide Caption
37 of 38
Gus Casely Hayford&lt;br /&gt;African history and relevance&lt;br /&gt;Ghana/UK
Photos: TED Global 2017: the speakers
Gus Casely Hayford
African history and relevance
Ghana/UK
Hide Caption
38 of 38
TED GLOBAL 2017: olutimehin adegbeyeTED GLOBAL 2017: Christian BenimanaTED GLOBAL 2017: Alsarah Nousha SalimiTED GLOBAL 2017: chris sheldrickTED GLOBAL 2017: Yvonne MbanefoTED GLOBAL 2017: zachariah mampillyTED GLOBAL 2017: Tunde JegedeTED GLOBAL 2017: Fredros OkumuTED GLOBAL 2017: thandiswaTED GLOBAL 2017: Washington WachiraTED GLOBAL 2017: tania_douglaTED GLOBAL 2017: Vivek MaruTED GLOBAL 2017: Sethembile MsezaneTED GLOBAL 2017: DK Osseo AsareTED GLOBAL 2017: sara menkerTED GLOBAL 2017: George SteinmetzTED GLOBAL 2017: rob meuwirthTED GLOBAL 2017: Chika Ezeanya EsiobuTED GLOBAL 2017: Dayo OgunyemiTED GLOBAL 2017: Ghadi WaliTED GLOBAL 2017: Qudus OnikekuTED GLOBAL 2017: bibi bakare-yusufTED GLOBAL 2017: pierre thiamTED GLOBAL 2017: Reeta RoyTED GLOBAL 2017: paul kagameTED GLOBAL 2017: Nabila AlibhaiTED GLOBAL 2017: Oshiorenoya AgabiTED GLOBAL 2017: ndidi nwuneliTED GLOBAL 2017: olufemi taiwoTED GLOBAL 2017: Nnedi_OkoraforTED GLOBAL 2017: Leo IgweTED GLOBAL 2017: Kisilu MusyaTED GLOBAL 2017: kingsley moghaluTED GLOBAL 2017: ike udeTED GLOBAL 2017: Keller RinaudoTED GLOBAL 2017: Kamau GachigiTED GLOBAL 2017: Joel JacksonTED GLOBAL 2017: gus casely hayford

(CNN)

Ask anyone who knows Africa today: the continent sits at a critical inflection point. Not just for Africans, but for everyone on our planet. By 2050, the bulk of the world's population growth will take place on the continent.
    And while Africa has experienced spectacular economic, demographic and creative growth, both opportunity and danger are rising at an exponential rate. The stakes have never been higher.
    What better time, then, to assemble some of the continent's brightest thinkers and doers to help prepare for that future?
    Next month, TED, the non-profit dedicated to spreading ideas, will gather 40 or so such minds, with expertise ranging from technology and startups to business and the creative arts, in Arusha, Tanzania to do just that.
    Here are some of the groundbreaking African speakers at TEDGlobal 2017
    Here are some of the groundbreaking African speakers at TEDGlobal 2017
      They are this year's TEDGlobal 2017 speakers, and we've just announced their names for the first time Thursday.
      Read More
      They include brave, vulnerable and gutsy doers, problem-solvers and status quo shakers ready to challenge the prevailing wisdom, even of those here on the continent—and serve up fresh perspectives that look well beyond tired narratives.
      Take, for instance, Natsai Audrey Chieza, who is working in the field of Biotextiles, and Oshiorenoya Agabi who is building a startup at the juncture of AI and biology. And Pierre Thiam, a chef, food historian and entrepreneur.
        Or Eric Mibuari, who is examining how blockchain can be used to help uproot corruption in Africa.
        Meet the 10 African trailblazers on the TEDGlobal 2017 list
        Meet the 10 African trailblazers on the TEDGlobal 2017 list
          August's event isn't an experiment -- it's an homecoming. In 2007, 800 people gathered in the same spot beneath Kilimanjaro for TEDGlobal 2007—a moment some point to as the catalyst for Kenya's then-nascent Silicon Savannah, while others say it shed the first real global spotlight on Africa's teeming insights and innovation. The ideas and connections forged that week ten years ago have had untold impact.
          But for this year's event to land with the same impact it did 10 years ago, two things must occur: First, we must commit to unearthing ideas and stories that go well beyond the usual tropes about Africa. And when we do, they must spark collaborational magic among speakers and participants, no matter how unlikely.
          To spur this along, speakers at next month's TEDGlobal will eschew finger-wagging and instead hold up Africa's power to spark ideas and creatively problem-solve.
          The bootstrapping spirit is alive and well on the continent, and these speakers will examine what can happen when such proactive, hands-on work gets catalyzed.
          They will do so from widely diverse perspectives. Where a conference of only bankers or just technologists might shed some light on a trade, stark combinations of seemingly unrelated industries can be transcendent.
          Combine a poet with a biologist, an advocate with a statesman, a musician with a doctor—and you reach a new kind of common ground. TED's signature format has led to countless orthogonal breakthroughs, rewiring our brains with fresh outlooks as it goes.
          They will traverse Africa's own boundaries. It isn't a single country with a single language and single government, after all. The inconceivably diverse continent teems with ideas to be unearthed and shared.
          TEDGlobal's pan-African approach could help, say, apply what works in Kenya to Egypt. Or take ideas that have flourished in Botswana, and spread them in Morocco.
          We're looking past governments, and considering institute-to-institute, business-to-business or individual-to-individual ideas.
          Most important, though, our speakers will present with urgency—a theme that is sure to pulse throughout this critical event. Time is a luxury we simply don't have.
          Africa's burgeoning population faces an employment crisis, and we've got to come up with ways to solve that challenge and others quickly and sustainably.
          The world should be listening attentively to those ready to map practical solutions—our collective future depends on it.