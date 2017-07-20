Story highlights A first look at all the speakers at TEDGlobal this year

Curator Emeka Okafor says the chosen speakers have "fresh, unique perspectives in their initiatives, pronouncements and work."

Emeka Okafor is the Curator of TEDGlobal 2017, themed "Builders. Truth-tellers. Catalysts." It is being held in Africa for the first time in a decade in Arusha, Tanzania in August.

He writes below about why TED has gathered some of the brightest thinkers on the continent and why the world should be listening. Find out more about the speakers on TED.com

The opinions in this article are solely those of the writer.

Photos: TED Global 2017: the speakers TED speakers – Olutimehin Adegbeye

Nigeria/US

Forced evictions along the Lagos lagoon Hide Caption 1 of 44 Photos: TED Global 2017: the speakers TED speakers – Christian Benimana

Rwanda

Designing for Africa's explosive growth Hide Caption 2 of 44 Photos: TED Global 2017: the speakers TED speakers – Alsarah & the Nubatones,

Sudan/US

Perfomer Hide Caption 3 of 44 Photos: TED Global 2017: the speakers TED speakers – Chris Sheldrick

UK

New Age Cartographer Hide Caption 4 of 44 Photos: TED Global 2017: the speakers TED speakers – Yvonne Chioma Mbanefo

UK/Nigeria

African Languages Hide Caption 5 of 44 Photos: TED Global 2017: the speakers TED speakers – Zachariah Mampilly

Africanization of Global Politics Hide Caption 6 of 44 Photos: TED Global 2017: the speakers TED speakers – Fredros Okumu

Tanzania

Ecological Scientist Hide Caption 7 of 44 Photos: TED Global 2017: the speakers TED speakers – Touria El Glaoui

Morocco

Art Entrepreneur Hide Caption 8 of 44 Photos: TED Global 2017: the speakers TED speakers – Washington Wachira

Kenya/US

Birds in Kenya Hide Caption 9 of 44 Photos: TED Global 2017: the speakers TED speakers – Vivek Maru

US

Legal empowerment Hide Caption 10 of 44 Photos: TED Global 2017: the speakers TED speakers – Thandiswa Hide Caption 11 of 44 Photos: TED Global 2017: the speakers TED speakers – DK Osseo Asare

Ghana/US

Indigenous design Hide Caption 12 of 44 Photos: TED Global 2017: the speakers TED speakers – Tania Douglas

South Africa

Medical imaging Hide Caption 13 of 44 Photos: TED Global 2017: the speakers TED speakers – Sethembile Msezane

South Africa

Performance art and activism Hide Caption 14 of 44 Photos: TED Global 2017: the speakers TED speakers – George Steinmetz

US

Aerial Photographer Hide Caption 15 of 44 Photos: TED Global 2017: the speakers TED speakers – Sara Menker

Ethiopia/US

Agricultural market intelligence Hide Caption 16 of 44 Photos: TED Global 2017: the speakers TED speakers – Robert Neuwirth

US

Strength of traditional business Hide Caption 17 of 44 Photos: TED Global 2017: the speakers TED speakers – Dayo Ogunyemi

Nigeria/US

Cultural production Hide Caption 18 of 44 Photos: TED Global 2017: the speakers TED speakers – Chika Ezeanya Esiobu

Nigeria

Traditional institutes solving problems Hide Caption 19 of 44 Photos: TED Global 2017: the speakers TED speakers – Rokia Traore Hide Caption 20 of 44 Photos: TED Global 2017: the speakers TED speakers – Ghada Wali

Egypt

Designing a better way to teach Arabic Hide Caption 21 of 44 Photos: TED Global 2017: the speakers TED speakers – Bibi Bakare-Yusuf

Nigeria/UK

Book Publisher Hide Caption 22 of 44 Photos: TED Global 2017: the speakers TED speakers – Reeta Roy

US

Pan African Education & Entrepreneurship Hide Caption 23 of 44 Photos: TED Global 2017: the speakers TED speakers – Qudus Onikeku

Nigeria/France

Talk/performance. Dancer/promoting culture Hide Caption 24 of 44 Photos: TED Global 2017: the speakers TED speakers – Pierre Thiam

Senegal/US

History of African food Hide Caption 25 of 44 Photos: TED Global 2017: the speakers TED speakers – Paul Kagame

Rwanda

President of Rwanda Hide Caption 26 of 44 Photos: TED Global 2017: the speakers TED speakers – Oshiorenoya Agabi

Nigeria/US

AI and biology Hide Caption 27 of 44 Photos: TED Global 2017: the speakers TED speakers – Olufemi Taiwo

Nigeria/US

Historian / philosopher Hide Caption 28 of 44 Photos: TED Global 2017: the speakers TED speakers – Nabila Alibhai

Kenya

Cultural curator, peace builder Hide Caption 29 of 44 Photos: TED Global 2017: the speakers TED speakers – Ndidi Nwuneli

Nigeria/US

Scaling philanthropy Hide Caption 30 of 44 Photos: TED Global 2017: the speakers TED speakers – Nnedi Okorafor

Nigeria/US

African Science Fiction Hide Caption 31 of 44 Photos: TED Global 2017: the speakers TED speakers – Godfrey Nzamujo Hide Caption 32 of 44 Photos: TED Global 2017: the speakers TED speakers – Mohammed Dewji Hide Caption 33 of 44 Photos: TED Global 2017: the speakers TED speakers – Marius Buliga Hide Caption 34 of 44 Photos: TED Global 2017: the speakers TED speakers – Leo Igwe

Nigeria/Germany

Fighting superstition Hide Caption 35 of 44 Photos: TED Global 2017: the speakers TED speakers – Kisilu Musya

Kenya

Climate change Hide Caption 36 of 44 Photos: TED Global 2017: the speakers TED speakers – Kingsley Moghalu

Nigeria/US

Industrialization Hide Caption 37 of 44 Photos: TED Global 2017: the speakers TED speakers – Ike Ude

Nigeria/US

Art/photography Hide Caption 38 of 44 Photos: TED Global 2017: the speakers TED speakers – Keller Rinaudo

US

Drone Ports Hide Caption 39 of 44 Photos: TED Global 2017: the speakers TED speakers – Kamau Gachigi

Kenya

Prototyping maker Hide Caption 40 of 44 Photos: TED Global 2017: the speakers TED speakers – Joel Jackson

UK

Automobile Manufacturing Hide Caption 41 of 44 Photos: TED Global 2017: the speakers TED speakers – Gus Casely Hayford

Ghana/UK

African history and relevance Hide Caption 42 of 44 Photos: TED Global 2017: the speakers TED speakers – Touria El Glaoui Hide Caption 43 of 44 Photos: TED Global 2017: the speakers TED speakers – Marius Buliga Hide Caption 44 of 44

(CNN)

Ask anyone who knows Africa today: the continent sits at a critical inflection point. Not just for Africans, but for everyone on our planet. By 2050, the bulk of the world's population growth will take place on the continent.

And while Africa has experienced spectacular economic, demographic and creative growth, both opportunity and danger are rising at an exponential rate. The stakes have never been higher.

What better time, then, to assemble some of the continent's brightest thinkers and doers to help prepare for that future?

Next month, TED, the non-profit dedicated to spreading ideas, will gather 40 or so such minds, with expertise ranging from technology and startups to business and the creative arts, in Arusha, Tanzania to do just that.

They are this year's TEDGlobal 2017 speakers, and we've just announced their names for the first time Thursday.

