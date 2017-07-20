Breaking News

Exclusive first look at all the speakers at TED Global this year

By Emeka Okafor, Special to CNN

Updated 12:35 PM ET, Thu July 20, 2017

Emeka Okafor is the Curator of TEDGlobal 2017, themed "Builders. Truth-tellers. Catalysts." It is being held in Africa for the first time in a decade in Arusha, Tanzania in August.
He writes below about why TED has gathered some of the brightest thinkers on the continent and why the world should be listening. Find out more about the speakers on TED.com
The opinions in this article are solely those of the writer.

Olutimehin Adegbeye&lt;br /&gt;Nigeria/US&lt;br /&gt;Forced evictions along the Lagos lagoon
Photos: TED Global 2017: the speakers
TED speakersOlutimehin Adegbeye
Nigeria/US
Forced evictions along the Lagos lagoon
Christian Benimana&lt;br /&gt;Rwanda&lt;br /&gt;Designing for Africa&#39;s explosive growth
Photos: TED Global 2017: the speakers
TED speakersChristian Benimana
Rwanda
Designing for Africa's explosive growth
Alsarah &amp;amp; the Nubatones, &lt;br /&gt;Sudan/US&lt;br /&gt;Perfomer
Alsarah & the Nubatones,
Sudan/US
Perfomer
TED speakersAlsarah & the Nubatones,
Sudan/US
Perfomer
Chris Sheldrick&lt;br /&gt;UK&lt;br /&gt;New Age Cartographer
Chris Sheldrick
UK
New Age Cartographer
TED speakersChris Sheldrick
UK
New Age Cartographer
Yvonne Chioma Mbanefo&lt;br /&gt;UK/Nigeria&lt;br /&gt;African Languages
Yvonne Chioma Mbanefo
UK/Nigeria
African Languages
TED speakersYvonne Chioma Mbanefo
UK/Nigeria
African Languages
Zachariah Mampilly&lt;br /&gt;Africanization of Global Politics
Zachariah Mampilly
Africanization of Global Politics
TED speakersZachariah Mampilly
Africanization of Global Politics
Fredros Okumu&lt;br /&gt;Tanzania&lt;br /&gt;Ecological Scientist
Fredros Okumu
Tanzania
Ecological Scientist
TED speakersFredros Okumu
Tanzania
Ecological Scientist
Touria El Glaoui&lt;br /&gt;Morocco&lt;br /&gt;Art Entrepreneur
Touria El Glaoui
Morocco
Art Entrepreneur
TED speakersTouria El Glaoui
Morocco
Art Entrepreneur
Washington Wachira&lt;br /&gt;Kenya/US&lt;br /&gt;Birds in Kenya
Washington Wachira
Kenya/US
Birds in Kenya
TED speakersWashington Wachira
Kenya/US
Birds in Kenya
Vivek Maru&lt;br /&gt;US&lt;br /&gt;Legal empowerment
Vivek Maru
US
Legal empowerment
TED speakersVivek Maru
US
Legal empowerment
Thandiswa
Thandiswa
TED speakersThandiswa
DK Osseo Asare&lt;br /&gt;Ghana/US&lt;br /&gt;Indigenous design
DK Osseo Asare
Ghana/US
Indigenous design
TED speakersDK Osseo Asare
Ghana/US
Indigenous design
Tania Douglas&lt;br /&gt;South Africa&lt;br /&gt;Medical imaging
Tania Douglas
South Africa
Medical imaging
TED speakersTania Douglas
South Africa
Medical imaging
Sethembile Msezane&lt;br /&gt;South Africa&lt;br /&gt;Performance art and activism
Photos: TED Global 2017: the speakers
TED speakersSethembile Msezane
South Africa
Performance art and activism
George Steinmetz&lt;br /&gt;US&lt;br /&gt;Aerial Photographer
George Steinmetz
US
Aerial Photographer
TED speakersGeorge Steinmetz
US
Aerial Photographer
Sara Menker&lt;br /&gt;Ethiopia/US&lt;br /&gt;Agricultural market intelligence
Photos: TED Global 2017: the speakers
TED speakersSara Menker
Ethiopia/US
Agricultural market intelligence
Robert Neuwirth&lt;br /&gt;US&lt;br /&gt;Strength of traditional business
Robert Neuwirth
US
Strength of traditional business
TED speakersRobert Neuwirth
US
Strength of traditional business
Dayo Ogunyemi&lt;br /&gt;Nigeria/US&lt;br /&gt;Cultural production
Dayo Ogunyemi
Nigeria/US
Cultural production
TED speakersDayo Ogunyemi
Nigeria/US
Cultural production
Chika Ezeanya Esiobu&lt;br /&gt;Nigeria&lt;br /&gt;Traditional institutes solving problems
Photos: TED Global 2017: the speakers
TED speakersChika Ezeanya Esiobu
Nigeria
Traditional institutes solving problems
Rokia Traore
Rokia Traore
TED speakersRokia Traore
Ghada Wali&lt;br /&gt;Egypt&lt;br /&gt;Designing a better way to teach Arabic
Ghada Wali
Egypt
Designing a better way to teach Arabic
TED speakersGhada Wali
Egypt
Designing a better way to teach Arabic
Bibi Bakare-Yusuf&lt;br /&gt;Nigeria/UK&lt;br /&gt;Book Publisher
Bibi Bakare-Yusuf
Nigeria/UK
Book Publisher
TED speakersBibi Bakare-Yusuf
Nigeria/UK
Book Publisher
Reeta Roy&lt;br /&gt;US&lt;br /&gt;Pan African Education &amp;amp; Entrepreneurship
Reeta Roy
US
Pan African Education & Entrepreneurship
TED speakersReeta Roy
US
Pan African Education & Entrepreneurship
Qudus Onikeku&lt;br /&gt;Nigeria/France&lt;br /&gt;Talk/performance. Dancer/promoting culture
Photos: TED Global 2017: the speakers
TED speakersQudus Onikeku
Nigeria/France
Talk/performance. Dancer/promoting culture
Pierre Thiam&lt;br /&gt;Senegal/US&lt;br /&gt;History of African food
Pierre Thiam
Senegal/US
History of African food
TED speakersPierre Thiam
Senegal/US
History of African food
Paul Kagame&lt;br /&gt;Rwanda&lt;br /&gt;President of Rwanda
Paul Kagame
Rwanda
President of Rwanda
TED speakersPaul Kagame
Rwanda
President of Rwanda
Oshiorenoya Agabi&lt;br /&gt;Nigeria/US&lt;br /&gt;AI and biology
Oshiorenoya Agabi
Nigeria/US
AI and biology
TED speakersOshiorenoya Agabi
Nigeria/US
AI and biology
Olufemi Taiwo&lt;br /&gt;Nigeria/US&lt;br /&gt;Historian / philosopher
Olufemi Taiwo
Nigeria/US
Historian / philosopher
TED speakersOlufemi Taiwo
Nigeria/US
Historian / philosopher
Nabila Alibhai&lt;br /&gt;Kenya&lt;br /&gt;Cultural curator, peace builder
Nabila Alibhai
Kenya
Cultural curator, peace builder
TED speakersNabila Alibhai
Kenya
Cultural curator, peace builder
Ndidi Nwuneli&lt;br /&gt;Nigeria/US&lt;br /&gt;Scaling philanthropy
Ndidi Nwuneli
Nigeria/US
Scaling philanthropy
TED speakersNdidi Nwuneli
Nigeria/US
Scaling philanthropy
Nnedi Okorafor&lt;br /&gt;Nigeria/US&lt;br /&gt;African Science Fiction
Nnedi Okorafor
Nigeria/US
African Science Fiction
TED speakersNnedi Okorafor
Nigeria/US
African Science Fiction
Godfrey Nzamujo
Godfrey Nzamujo
TED speakersGodfrey Nzamujo
Mohammed Dewji
Mohammed Dewji
TED speakersMohammed Dewji
Marius Buliga
Marius Buliga
TED speakersMarius Buliga
Leo Igwe&lt;br /&gt;Nigeria/Germany&lt;br /&gt;Fighting superstition
Leo Igwe
Nigeria/Germany
Fighting superstition
TED speakersLeo Igwe
Nigeria/Germany
Fighting superstition
Kisilu Musya&lt;br /&gt;Kenya&lt;br /&gt;Climate change
Kisilu Musya
Kenya
Climate change
TED speakersKisilu Musya
Kenya
Climate change
Kingsley Moghalu&lt;br /&gt;Nigeria/US&lt;br /&gt;Industrialization
Kingsley Moghalu
Nigeria/US
Industrialization
TED speakersKingsley Moghalu
Nigeria/US
Industrialization
Ike Ude&lt;br /&gt;Nigeria/US&lt;br /&gt;Art/photography
Ike Ude
Nigeria/US
Art/photography
TED speakersIke Ude
Nigeria/US
Art/photography
Keller Rinaudo&lt;br /&gt;US&lt;br /&gt;Drone Ports
Keller Rinaudo
US
Drone Ports
TED speakersKeller Rinaudo
US
Drone Ports
Kamau Gachigi&lt;br /&gt;Kenya&lt;br /&gt;Prototyping maker
Kamau Gachigi
Kenya
Prototyping maker
TED speakersKamau Gachigi
Kenya
Prototyping maker
Joel Jackson&lt;br /&gt;UK&lt;br /&gt;Automobile Manufacturing
Joel Jackson
UK
Automobile Manufacturing
TED speakersJoel Jackson
UK
Automobile Manufacturing
Gus Casely Hayford&lt;br /&gt;Ghana/UK&lt;br /&gt;African history and relevance
Photos: TED Global 2017: the speakers
TED speakersGus Casely Hayford
Ghana/UK
African history and relevance
Touria El Glaoui
Touria El Glaoui
TED speakersTouria El Glaoui
Marius Buliga
Marius Buliga
TED speakersMarius Buliga
(CNN)

Ask anyone who knows Africa today: the continent sits at a critical inflection point. Not just for Africans, but for everyone on our planet. By 2050, the bulk of the world's population growth will take place on the continent.
    And while Africa has experienced spectacular economic, demographic and creative growth, both opportunity and danger are rising at an exponential rate. The stakes have never been higher.
    What better time, then, to assemble some of the continent's brightest thinkers and doers to help prepare for that future?
    Next month, TED, the non-profit dedicated to spreading ideas, will gather 40 or so such minds, with expertise ranging from technology and startups to business and the creative arts, in Arusha, Tanzania to do just that.
    Here are some of the groundbreaking African speakers at TEDGlobal 2017
      They are this year's TEDGlobal 2017 speakers, and we've just announced their names for the first time Thursday.
      They include brave, vulnerable and gutsy doers, problem-solvers and status quo shakers ready to challenge the prevailing wisdom, even of those here on the continent—and serve up fresh perspectives that look well beyond tired narratives.
      Take, for instance, Natsai Audrey Chieza, who is working in the field of Biotextiles, and Oshiorenoya Agabi who is building a startup at the juncture of AI and biology. And Pierre Thiam, a chef, food historian and entrepreneur.
        Or Eric Mibuari, who is examining how blockchain can be used to help uproot corruption in Africa.
        Meet the 10 African trailblazers on the TEDGlobal 2017 list
          August's event isn't an experiment -- it's an homecoming. In 2007, 800 people gathered in the same spot beneath Kilimanjaro for TEDGlobal 2007—a moment some point to as the catalyst for Kenya's then-nascent Silicon Savannah, while others say it shed the first real global spotlight on Africa's teeming insights and innovation. The ideas and connections forged that week ten years ago have had untold impact.
          But for this year's event to land with the same impact it did 10 years ago, two things must occur: First, we must commit to unearthing ideas and stories that go well beyond the usual tropes about Africa. And when we do, they must spark collaborational magic among speakers and participants, no matter how unlikely.
          To spur this along, speakers at next month's TEDGlobal will eschew finger-wagging and instead hold up Africa's power to spark ideas and creatively problem-solve.
          The bootstrapping spirit is alive and well on the continent, and these speakers will examine what can happen when such proactive, hands-on work gets catalyzed.
          They will do so from widely diverse perspectives. Where a conference of only bankers or just technologists might shed some light on a trade, stark combinations of seemingly unrelated industries can be transcendent.
          Combine a poet with a biologist, an advocate with a statesman, a musician with a doctor—and you reach a new kind of common ground. TED's signature format has led to countless orthogonal breakthroughs, rewiring our brains with fresh outlooks as it goes.
          They will traverse Africa's own boundaries. It isn't a single country with a single language and single government, after all. The inconceivably diverse continent teems with ideas to be unearthed and shared.
          TEDGlobal's pan-African approach could help, say, apply what works in Kenya to Egypt. Or take ideas that have flourished in Botswana, and spread them in Morocco.
          We're looking past governments, and considering institute-to-institute, business-to-business or individual-to-individual ideas.
          Most important, though, our speakers will present with urgency—a theme that is sure to pulse throughout this critical event. Time is a luxury we simply don't have.
          Africa's burgeoning population faces an employment crisis, and we've got to come up with ways to solve that challenge and others quickly and sustainably.
          The world should be listening attentively to those ready to map practical solutions—our collective future depends on it.