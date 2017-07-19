Your dog descended from Late Stone Age wolves, study says

Story highlights Modern dogs were domesticated from wolves 20,000 to 40,000 years ago, a new study says

Complete genomes of ancient dogs and modern dogs show little difference

(CNN) Your pet dog -- and every other dog in the world -- most likely descended from a single population of wolves that lived 20,000 to 40,000 years ago, according to a new study in the journal Nature Communications. The study marks that time frame as the period when dogs and wolves diverged evolutionarily.

Researchers analyzed the whole genome sequence of the fossils of dogs found in Germany that date to 7,000 and 5,000 years ago, as well as that of a dog that lived about 5,000 years ago in Ireland.

The Irish fossil was has been used in previous studies. The skull of the 5,000-year-old dog was found in 2010 in the excavation of a cave in Bavaria, while part of the skull of the 7,000-year-old dog was found by accident when Trinity College Dublin professor Dan Bradley was screening bones dating to the Neolithic period, or the New Stone Age.

These aren't the oldest fossils of domesticated dogs; one jawbone dating to 14,700 years ago was found in Germany, and older fossils seem dog-like, but lack confirmation.

But they shed light on the fact that domesticated dogs living 7,000 years ago, alongside some of the first European farmers, are the ancestors of the dogs kept as pets around the world today, said Krishna Veeramah, study author and genetics professor at Stony Brook University.

Read More