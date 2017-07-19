Tropical Storm Don fizzles. Could Hilary be far behind?

Story highlights Tropical Storm Don dissipates after forming in Caribbean

Jokes come out on Twitter with possibility of a tropical storm named Hilary in East Pacific

(CNN) No, it's not a rematch of the 2016 election. But Tropical Storm Don and what could become a tropical storm named Hilary found many on social media drawing comparisons to last year's turbulent political battle.

Forming Monday in the Caribbean, Don lost momentum Tuesday night before dissipating into an open wave. The National Hurricane Center in Miami had described the storm with references to "small, but well defined" and "not particularly well organized." Twitter users couldn't resist a chance to take jabs at the President.

Tropical Storm Don is expected to be the first storm in US history to cause widespread damage in every state of the Union. — In Related News (@InRelatedNews1) July 17, 2017

Warning "Tropical Storm Don" has just turned into a category 1 Covfefe — Paul Michael Ainger (@ainger13) July 17, 2017

Tropical Storm Don will tell you how much damage it will do and then fizzle out and blame Hurricane Hillary. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) July 17, 2017

Over in the East Pacific Ocean, Tropical Depression 8 has the potential to be upgraded and become Tropical Storm Hilary. But Tropical Storm Greg may absorb it before it can share a name with the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee (albeit it's spelled with one "l" instead of the former first lady's two). Nevertheless, social media couldn't resist rehashing some political jokes.

I can guarantee you 100% that you won't see Tropical Storm Hilary in Wisconsin or Michigan. — Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) July 18, 2017

Bet you Hurricane Hillary will have a 99.1% of making landfall then end up drifting out to sea. https://t.co/QjcpIGBZc8 — Thomas Peters (@AmericanPapist) July 18, 2017

I bet Tropical Storm Hillary will have 3.7 million more raindrops than that of Tropical Storm Don — Eric Flayton (@E_Blake0) July 18, 2017

The National Hurricane Center will use the 2017 list of storm names again in six years. So it's possible we may not have seen the last of Don vs. Hilary.

