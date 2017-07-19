5-year-old boy and his 2-year-old brother crash their mom's car

Story highlights Two brothers take their mom's Ford Focus for a joyride when she wasn't watching

Both West Virginia boys are fine after crashing 3 miles away from home

(CNN) The two young brothers in Putnam County, West Virginia, were never taught how to drive. Not intentionally, at least.

But the boys, ages 5 and 2, had played their share of driving video games. They'd been watching their mom drive. And they knew she kept an extra set of keys under the floor mat of her 2005 Ford Focus.

So when the brothers wanted to visit the animals on their grandfather's farm about 7 miles away, they hatched a plan to trek over on their own. While their mom thought they were playing in the front yard, her sons were actually taking a joyride down a winding road.

It took a team effort for the brothers to accomplish the kind of rebellious stunt that is usually attempted by kids at least 10 years their senior. The older boy was able to stretch to reach the brake and gas pedals, while his 2-year-old brother helped steer.

The Bronco Junction Apartments, where the boys live.

With no other cars on the road, they were miraculously able to make it 3 miles from home. And they weren't lost on some random street: The brothers knew exactly where their grandfather's house was and were almost halfway to their destination before their trip came to an abrupt end, Putnam County Sheriff Steve Deweese said.

Read More