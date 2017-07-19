Pennsylvania parents get jail time in 'gifted' girls case

Story highlights Savilla and Daniel Stoltzfus are sentenced to up to seven years in prison for child endangerment

The Stoltzfuses married six of their young daughters off to Lee Kaplan in return for financial support, prosecutors say

(CNN) The Pennsylvania parents who "gifted" six of their daughters to one man were sentenced to up to seven years in prison Tuesday, according to the Bucks County District Attorney.

Savilla Stoltzfus, 43, and Daniel Stoltzfus, 44, formerly members of the Amish community, allowed Lee Kaplan, 51, to live with and have sex with six of their nine daughters in return for financial support, according to prosecutors. The daughters are now age 9 to 19.

From left: Daniel Stoltzfus, Lee Kaplan, Savilla Stoltzfus

The Stoltzfuses entered pleas in April to one count of endangering the welfare of children. Savilla pleaded guilty and Daniel pleaded no contest. Their sentences are the maximum allowed by law, according to prosecutors.

"Individually, her sentence is completely appropriate," said William Craig Penglase, Savilla Stoltzfus' attorney. "I understand the court's outrage at their behavior."

Penglase said he was surprised, however, that his client's cooperation with prosecutors did not lighten her sentence.

