Who are the parole board members deciding O.J.'s fate?

All six members have been on parole board for at least eight years

(CNN) At least four people will determine Thursday whether OJ Simpson will soon be released from prison.

If the first four members of the Nevada parole board attending Simpson's hearing in Carson City don't all vote the same way, then two other commissioners will be called upon to try to reach a majority.

If it's an even split at 3-3, Simpson will have to wait for a new hearing in January, by which time a new commissioner will give the board seven members.

Here's what the state of Nevada has revealed on its website about each parole board member:

Connie S. Bisbee

