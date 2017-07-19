Who are the parole board members deciding O.J.'s fate?

Story highlights
- Four of the six parole board members will initially rule on whether O.J. Simpson should be released
- All six members have been on parole board for at least eight years
(CNN)At least four people will determine Thursday whether OJ Simpson will soon be released from prison.
If the first four members of the Nevada parole board attending Simpson's hearing in Carson City don't all vote the same way, then two other commissioners will be called upon to try to reach a majority.
If it's an even split at 3-3, Simpson will have to wait for a new hearing in January, by which time a new commissioner will give the board seven members.
Here's what the state of Nevada has revealed on its website about each parole board member:
Connie S. Bisbee
- Position: Chairwoman
- Will attend hearing? Yes, she will preside over the hearing. Was also at Simpson's 2013 parole hearing
- Years on Parole Board: 14 total, eight as chairwoman
- Most recent former job: Associate warden of programs for the Nevada Department of Corrections
- Other jobs: Judicial services director in northern Florida until 1999, US Air Force
- Education: Criminal justice, Troy (Alabama) State University; master's degree in Counseling and Human Development, Troy State
Tony Corda
- Position: Commissioner
- Will attend hearing? Yes, was also at Simpson's 2013 parole hearing
- Years on Parole Board: Eight years
- Most recent former job: Associate warden of programs at Northern Nevada Correctional Center, 2 years
- Other jobs: Correctional officer, classification analyst at Department of Corrections
- Education: Criminal justice, University of Nevada at Reno
Adam Endel
- Position: Commissioner
- Will attend hearing? Yes, was also at Simpson's 2013 parole hearing
- Years on Parole Board: Eight years
- Most recent former job: Associate warden of programs at Ely State Prison, 8 years
- Other jobs: Correctional officer, caseworker III, and associate warden of programs, 18 years total
- Education: Criminal justice administration, BS, Central Missouri State University
Susan Jackson
- Position: Commissioner
- Will attend hearing? Yes, was also at Simpson's 2013 parole hearing
- Years on Parole Board: Nine years
- Most recent former job: Senior investigator with the Nevada Department of Public Safety, 15 years
- Other jobs: Agent with Nevada State Gaming Control Board; senior investigator with the Attorney General's Office
- Education: FBI Academy
Ed Gray
- Position: Commissioner
- Will attend hearing? No, will watch from Las Vegas
- Years on Parole Board: 10 years
- Most recent former job: Parole board case hearing representative, 14 years
- Other jobs: US Air Force and US Civil Service
- Education: Post-secondary and adult education, BS, University of Nevada at Las Vegas; Human resource management, associate degree, Community College of the Air Force; Business management, associate degree, Community College of Southern Nevada
Michael Keeler
- Position: Commissioner
- Will attend hearing? No, will watch in Las Vegas
- Years on Parole Board: 11 years
- Most recent former job: Southern Nevada Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services and Southern Nevada Adult Mental Health Service
- Other jobs: Public services intern, case manager, teaching parent, clinical social work intern, clinical social worker, supervisor, psychiatric emergency services director, inpatient administrative coordinator, clinic director, and services coordination director, all with state of Nevada. US Army veteran.
- Education: Social work, undergraduate and graduate degrees, University of Nevada at Las Vegas
Vacant position
Christopher DeRicco will become the seventh parole board member. He takes the place of Lucille Monterde, who served for three years.