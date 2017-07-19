Breaking News

Another John Wayne Gacy victim ID'd, ending family's 40-year agony

By Jessica Suerth, CNN

Updated 3:09 AM ET, Thu July 20, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

New victim of serial killer identified
New victim of serial killer identified

    JUST WATCHED

    New victim of serial killer identified

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

New victim of serial killer identified 01:14

Story highlights

  • James Byron Haakenson is identified as a victim of serial killer John Wayne Gacy
  • DNA submitted by his family led to ID of victim after 40-plus years

(CNN)For half a decade, serial killer John Wayne Gacy prowled the streets of Chicago in search of young, vulnerable boys and men to lure back to his Norwood Park home.

Gacy is believed to have murdered at least 33 men between 1972 and 1978. Some 40 years later, six of those men are still unidentified.
But one family was brought closure Wednesday, as Cook County authorities identified James "Jimmie" Byron Haakenson as another victim of the so-called "killer clown."

    Police: Victim was murdered shortly after coming to Chicago

    Haakenson was 16 years old when he left his home in St. Paul, Minnesota, in search of a different life in a bigger city in 1976, Cook County Sheriff Thomas Dart told reporters Wednesday.
    Read More
    The teenager came to Chicago in early August and called his mom on August 5, 1976, to let her know he had arrived. It would be the last time she would hear from her son.
    Police believe Gacy murdered Haakenson shortly after he made that phone call home, quite possibly that same day.
    It is not known how Haakenson and Gacy met. Gacy was known for searching areas around Chicago looking for men who were gay, alone or looking for work.
    Gacy would lure men to his home on false pretenses, often offering them rides, money, drugs, alcohol or a job. He would then impair them before sexually assaulting, torturing and killing them.

    Authorities used DNA to identify victim

    By the time police uncovered the crawlspace in Gacy's home in 1978, Haakenson's body was unidentifiable. For 39 years, he was given a new identity: Victim No. 24.
    In the 1970s, police could only identify victims using dental records. Cook County officials removed the jawbones from the eight unidentified Gacy victims before burying them in county cemeteries, Dart said.
    County officials found the bones did not provide enough information for four of the unidentified victims, and in 2011, authorities exhumed the bodies to gather more DNA.
    Dart said authorities gathered enough DNA evidence on the victims and are ready to start bringing closure to their families. Dart said he hopes more families will come forward in the near future so more victims can be identified.
    Infamous serial killers
    Photos: Infamous serial killers
    John Wayne Gacy killed 33 men and boys between 1972 and 1978. Many of his victims, mostly drifters and runaways, were buried in a crawlspace beneath his suburban Chicago home. Here&#39;s a look at some other notorious convicted serial killers.
    Photos: Infamous serial killers
    John Wayne Gacy killed 33 men and boys between 1972 and 1978. Many of his victims, mostly drifters and runaways, were buried in a crawlspace beneath his suburban Chicago home. Here's a look at some other notorious convicted serial killers.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 26
    Jeffery Dahmer was sentenced to 15 consecutive life terms for the murders of 17 men and boys in the Milwaukee area between 1978 and 1991. Dahmer had sex with the corpses of his victims and kept the body parts of others, some of which he ate. Dahmer and another prison inmate were beaten to death during a work detail in November 1994.
    Photos: Infamous serial killers
    Jeffery Dahmer was sentenced to 15 consecutive life terms for the murders of 17 men and boys in the Milwaukee area between 1978 and 1991. Dahmer had sex with the corpses of his victims and kept the body parts of others, some of which he ate. Dahmer and another prison inmate were beaten to death during a work detail in November 1994.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 26
    Law enforcement officers meet in San Francisco in 1969 to compare notes on the Zodiac Killer, who is believed to have killed five people in 1968 and 1969. The killer gained notoriety by writing several letters to police boasting of the slayings. He claimed to have killed as many as 37 people and has never been caught.
    Photos: Infamous serial killers
    Law enforcement officers meet in San Francisco in 1969 to compare notes on the Zodiac Killer, who is believed to have killed five people in 1968 and 1969. The killer gained notoriety by writing several letters to police boasting of the slayings. He claimed to have killed as many as 37 people and has never been caught.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 26
    Authorities said DNA recovered from the body of Mary Sullivan matches that of her suspected killer, the confessed Boston Strangler, Albert DeSalvo. After a sample was secretly collected from a relative, DeSalvo&#39;s body was exhumed in July 2013 for more DNA testing. From mid-1962 to early 1964, the Boston Strangler killed at least 13 women. DeSalvo was stabbed to death in 1973 while serving a prison sentence for rape.
    Photos: Infamous serial killers
    Authorities said DNA recovered from the body of Mary Sullivan matches that of her suspected killer, the confessed Boston Strangler, Albert DeSalvo. After a sample was secretly collected from a relative, DeSalvo's body was exhumed in July 2013 for more DNA testing. From mid-1962 to early 1964, the Boston Strangler killed at least 13 women. DeSalvo was stabbed to death in 1973 while serving a prison sentence for rape.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 26
    Ed Gein killed at least two women and dug up the corpses of several others from a cemetery in Wisconsin, using their skin and body parts to make clothing and household objects in the 1950s.
    Photos: Infamous serial killers
    Ed Gein killed at least two women and dug up the corpses of several others from a cemetery in Wisconsin, using their skin and body parts to make clothing and household objects in the 1950s.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 26
    In 1973, Juan Corona, a California farm laborer, was sentenced to 25 consecutive life sentences for the murders of 25 people found hacked to death in shallow graves.
    Photos: Infamous serial killers
    In 1973, Juan Corona, a California farm laborer, was sentenced to 25 consecutive life sentences for the murders of 25 people found hacked to death in shallow graves.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 26
    Joseph Paul Franklin was convicted in 1997 of murdering Gerald Gordon outside a St. Louis synagogue in 1977. Franklin was also convicted of at least five other murders, receiving a string of life sentences, but he suggested that he was responsible for 22 murders. He was best known for shooting Hustler publisher Larry Flynt, who was paralyzed from the attack. Franklin was executed in November 2013.
    Photos: Infamous serial killers
    Joseph Paul Franklin was convicted in 1997 of murdering Gerald Gordon outside a St. Louis synagogue in 1977. Franklin was also convicted of at least five other murders, receiving a string of life sentences, but he suggested that he was responsible for 22 murders. He was best known for shooting Hustler publisher Larry Flynt, who was paralyzed from the attack. Franklin was executed in November 2013.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 26
    In 1977, David Berkowitz, also known as Son of Sam, confessed to the murders of six people in New York City. Berkowitz, now serving six consecutive 25-to-life sentences, claimed that a demon spoke to him through a neighbor&#39;s dog.
    Photos: Infamous serial killers
    In 1977, David Berkowitz, also known as Son of Sam, confessed to the murders of six people in New York City. Berkowitz, now serving six consecutive 25-to-life sentences, claimed that a demon spoke to him through a neighbor's dog.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 26
    Cousins Kenneth Bianchi, seen here, and Angelo Buono were charged with the murders of nine women between 1977 and 1978. Also known as the Hillside Stranglers, the cousins sexually assaulted and sometimes tortured their victims, leaving their bodies on roadsides in the hills of Southern California.
    Photos: Infamous serial killers
    Cousins Kenneth Bianchi, seen here, and Angelo Buono were charged with the murders of nine women between 1977 and 1978. Also known as the Hillside Stranglers, the cousins sexually assaulted and sometimes tortured their victims, leaving their bodies on roadsides in the hills of Southern California.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 26
    Wayne Williams killed at least two men between 1979 and 1981, and police believed he might have been responsible for more than 20 other deaths in the Atlanta area. Williams was convicted and sentenced to two life terms in 1982.
    Photos: Infamous serial killers
    Wayne Williams killed at least two men between 1979 and 1981, and police believed he might have been responsible for more than 20 other deaths in the Atlanta area. Williams was convicted and sentenced to two life terms in 1982.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 26
    After serving 15 years for murdering his mother, Henry Lee Lucas was convicted in 1985 in nine more murders. Lucas was the only inmate spared from execution by Texas Gov. George W. Bush.
    Photos: Infamous serial killers
    After serving 15 years for murdering his mother, Henry Lee Lucas was convicted in 1985 in nine more murders. Lucas was the only inmate spared from execution by Texas Gov. George W. Bush.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 26
    Richard Ramirez, also known as the Night Stalker, was convicted of 13 murders and sentenced to death in California in 1989. The self-proclaimed devil worshiper found his victims in quiet neighborhoods and entered their homes through unlocked windows and doors.
    Photos: Infamous serial killers
    Richard Ramirez, also known as the Night Stalker, was convicted of 13 murders and sentenced to death in California in 1989. The self-proclaimed devil worshiper found his victims in quiet neighborhoods and entered their homes through unlocked windows and doors.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 26
    During a routine traffic stop, a police officer found a dead U.S. Marine in the front seat of a car driven by Randy Steven Kraft. Kraft was linked to 45 murders and sentenced to death in 1989. He would pick up hitchhikers, give them drugs and alcohol, sexually assault them and then mutilate and strangle them.
    Photos: Infamous serial killers
    During a routine traffic stop, a police officer found a dead U.S. Marine in the front seat of a car driven by Randy Steven Kraft. Kraft was linked to 45 murders and sentenced to death in 1989. He would pick up hitchhikers, give them drugs and alcohol, sexually assault them and then mutilate and strangle them.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 26
    Ted Bundy raped and killed at least 16 young women in the early to mid-1970s before he was executed in 1989. A crowd of several hundred gathered outside the prison where he was executed, and they cheered at the news of his death.
    Photos: Infamous serial killers
    Ted Bundy raped and killed at least 16 young women in the early to mid-1970s before he was executed in 1989. A crowd of several hundred gathered outside the prison where he was executed, and they cheered at the news of his death.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 26
    Joel David Rifkin was stopped by police for driving without a license plate when a body was found in his pickup. Rifkin killed 17 women in New York between 1991 and 1993 and was sentenced to life in prison.
    Photos: Infamous serial killers
    Joel David Rifkin was stopped by police for driving without a license plate when a body was found in his pickup. Rifkin killed 17 women in New York between 1991 and 1993 and was sentenced to life in prison.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 26
    Charles Ng, seen here, and accomplice Leonard Lake tortured, killed and buried 11 people in northern California between 1984 and 1985. After the men were arrested for shoplifting, police found bullets and a silencer in their car and took them into the police station for questioning. Lake killed himself there with a cyanide pill. Ng was later sentenced to death.
    Photos: Infamous serial killers
    Charles Ng, seen here, and accomplice Leonard Lake tortured, killed and buried 11 people in northern California between 1984 and 1985. After the men were arrested for shoplifting, police found bullets and a silencer in their car and took them into the police station for questioning. Lake killed himself there with a cyanide pill. Ng was later sentenced to death.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 26
    Robert Lee Yates Jr. killed 15 people, most of them between 1996 and 1998. He buried one of them in a flower bed by his house in the Spokane, Washington, area. Most of his victims were prostitutes or drug addicts he killed in his van. He is on Washington&#39;s death row.
    Photos: Infamous serial killers
    Robert Lee Yates Jr. killed 15 people, most of them between 1996 and 1998. He buried one of them in a flower bed by his house in the Spokane, Washington, area. Most of his victims were prostitutes or drug addicts he killed in his van. He is on Washington's death row.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 26
    Gary Leon Ridgway, also known as the Green River Killer, confessed to 48 killings after his DNA was linked to a few of his victims. Remains of his victims, mostly runaways and prostitutes, turned up in ravines, rivers, airports and freeways in the Pacific Northwest.
    Photos: Infamous serial killers
    Gary Leon Ridgway, also known as the Green River Killer, confessed to 48 killings after his DNA was linked to a few of his victims. Remains of his victims, mostly runaways and prostitutes, turned up in ravines, rivers, airports and freeways in the Pacific Northwest.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 26
    Aileen Wuornos was executed in Florida in 2002 for the murders of seven men whom she had lured by posing as a prostitute or a distressed traveler.
    Photos: Infamous serial killers
    Aileen Wuornos was executed in Florida in 2002 for the murders of seven men whom she had lured by posing as a prostitute or a distressed traveler.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 26
    Derrick Todd Lee was accused of raping and killing six women in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, between 2001 and 2003. He was arrested in Atlanta for the murder of Charlotte Murray Pace, convicted in 2004 and sentenced to death.
    Photos: Infamous serial killers
    Derrick Todd Lee was accused of raping and killing six women in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, between 2001 and 2003. He was arrested in Atlanta for the murder of Charlotte Murray Pace, convicted in 2004 and sentenced to death.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 26
    Danny Rolling pleaded guilty to the 1990 murders of five students he raped, tortured and mutilated in Gainesville, Florida. Rolling was also found responsible for a 1991 triple homicide in Shreveport, Louisiana, and was executed in 2006.
    Photos: Infamous serial killers
    Danny Rolling pleaded guilty to the 1990 murders of five students he raped, tortured and mutilated in Gainesville, Florida. Rolling was also found responsible for a 1991 triple homicide in Shreveport, Louisiana, and was executed in 2006.
    Hide Caption
    21 of 26
    Angel Maturino Resendez, also known as the Railway Killer, was a drifter from Mexico. During the 1990s, he would rob and kill his victims near railroad tracks on both sides of the border and then hop rail cars to escape. Resendez was executed in 2006.
    Photos: Infamous serial killers
    Angel Maturino Resendez, also known as the Railway Killer, was a drifter from Mexico. During the 1990s, he would rob and kill his victims near railroad tracks on both sides of the border and then hop rail cars to escape. Resendez was executed in 2006.
    Hide Caption
    22 of 26
    Pig farmer Robert Pickton was charged with 26 counts of murder after police found the bodies of young women on his farm in Port Coquitlam, British Columbia. He was convicted of six murders in 2007, and he is serving a life sentence.
    Photos: Infamous serial killers
    Pig farmer Robert Pickton was charged with 26 counts of murder after police found the bodies of young women on his farm in Port Coquitlam, British Columbia. He was convicted of six murders in 2007, and he is serving a life sentence.
    Hide Caption
    23 of 26
    The BTK Strangler, Dennis Rader, killed 10 people between 1977 and 1991 in the Wichita, Kansas, area. He was sentenced to 10 consecutive life terms in 2005. Rader named himself BTK, short for &quot;bind, torture, kill.&quot;
    Photos: Infamous serial killers
    The BTK Strangler, Dennis Rader, killed 10 people between 1977 and 1991 in the Wichita, Kansas, area. He was sentenced to 10 consecutive life terms in 2005. Rader named himself BTK, short for "bind, torture, kill."
    Hide Caption
    24 of 26
    Police found the decomposing and buried bodies of 10 women and the skull of another woman at the Cleveland home of ex-Marine Anthony Sowell. He was convicted and given the death penalty in 2011.
    Photos: Infamous serial killers
    Police found the decomposing and buried bodies of 10 women and the skull of another woman at the Cleveland home of ex-Marine Anthony Sowell. He was convicted and given the death penalty in 2011.
    Hide Caption
    25 of 26
    Chester Dewayne Turner was sentenced to death for murdering 14 women and one victim&#39;s unborn fetus in the Los Angeles area between 1987 and 1998. Turner was later convicted and sentenced to death for four more murders.
    Photos: Infamous serial killers
    Chester Dewayne Turner was sentenced to death for murdering 14 women and one victim's unborn fetus in the Los Angeles area between 1987 and 1998. Turner was later convicted and sentenced to death for four more murders.
    Hide Caption
    26 of 26
    06 serial killers05 serial killerszodiac killer 1969albert desalvo07 serial killers04 serial killersJoseph Paul Franklin01 serial killers03 serial killers21 serial killers10 serial killers13 serial killers08 serial killers02 serial killers17 serial killers11 serial killers23 serial killers16 serial killers22 serial killers09 serial killers18 serial killers15 serial killers12 serial killers14 serial killers19 serial killers20 serial killers

    Nephew of victim searched for answers

    It was earlier this year when a nephew of Haakenson's reached out to the county to find out more about his uncle.
    Dart said the nephew came across information on the county's recent efforts to identify the victims. Shortly after, he persuaded his father and aunt, Haakenson's brother and sister, to take a DNA test.
    The DNA submitted by the family members was an "immediate hit" on Victim No. 24, Dart said, which quickly led to identifying Haakenson.
    It wasn't the first time family members came forward to link Haakenson's disappearance to John Wayne Gacy.
    Haakenson's mother went to authorities in 1979 to see if her son was a victim, Dart said. But due to limited resources at the time and the mother's lack of dental records, nothing was recovered. The mother passed away in the early 2000s, Dart said.

    Timeline of murder determined from positions of victims

    Cook County authorities used other victims' positions in the crawlspace of Gacy's suburban Chicago home to narrow the timeframe of Haakenson's death.
    Haakenson's body was found between the bodies of two other men: Rick Johnston and another unidentified boy, referred to by police as Victim No. 26.
    Serial Killers Fast Facts
    Serial Killers Fast Facts
    Johnston, whose body was found on top of Haakenson's, is believed to have been murdered by Gacy on August 6, 1976, after attending a concert at the Aragon Ballroom in Chicago.
    Dart said authorities believe the third victim, whose body was found below Haakenson's, was murdered in July or August of 1976.

    Police urge people to come forward

    When remains were first uncovered in Gacy's home in 1978, eight victims were unidentified. But due to advancements in technology, that number has been reduced to six.
    John Doe No. 89 identified
    Dart said the victims were identified because "people agreed to come forward with DNA."
    Authorities are now urging people who had loved ones who went missing in Chicago during that period to come forward and submit their DNA -- and hopefully get some answers.
    "Every family deserves closure, without hesitation," Dart said.