5 things for Wednesday, July 19: Trump and Putin, health care, Minneapolis shooting

(CNN) Today is Hot Dog Day. And Ice Cream Day. And Daiquiri Day. So it looks like your lunch is all set. Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door. (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Presidents Trump and Putin

Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin had a second, previously undisclosed talk at the G20 summit earlier this month in Germany. The White House said it was a "brief" meeting, coming after dinner with other world leaders, but a senior White House official told CNN the talk lasted "nearly an hour." The President spoke with Putin through Russia's translator. No other staff members were present.

The administration's lack of immediate disclosure on the second meeting and the fact that another national security official and a US translator weren't there with Trump then worried many observers. The President responded to this criticism via Twitter, saying the media was twisting the talk to make it look "sinister."

JUST WATCHED Senator: Trump used Putin's translator Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Senator: Trump used Putin's translator 01:09

2. Health care bill