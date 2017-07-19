5 things for Wednesday, July 19: Trump and Putin, health care, Minneapolis shooting

(CNN) Today is Hot Dog Day . And Ice Cream Day . And Daiquiri Day . Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door . (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here .)

1. Presidents Trump and Putin

The administration's lack of immediate disclosure on the second meeting and the fact that another national security official and a US translator weren't there with Trump then worried many observers. The President responded to this criticism via Twitter, saying the media was twisting the talk to make it look "sinister."

2. Health care bill

Well, that didn't take long. Just a day after the GOP Senate's bill to repeal and replace Obamacare died, an effort to roll back big parts of the health care law without a replacement plan in place pretty much died, too. Three Republican senators said they wouldn't vote for this new bill either. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell plans to hold a procedural vote on it anyway next week, while Trump and other Republicans grumble about what went wrong. The GOP senators and the President -- dubbed the angriest people in Washington by CNN's Stephen Collinson -- will get together for lunch today at the White House, where they'll try again to craft a plan to deliver something they've been promising to voters for seven years.

3. Minneapolis police shooting

A few more details have emerged in Saturday's fatal police shooting of Australian Justine Ruszczyk in Minneapolis. The shooting happened as the two police officers who responded to Ruszczyk's 911 were driving through a dark alley looking for a potential sex assault suspect. The officer who was driving, Matthew Harrity, told investigators he was startled by a loud sound near the squad car, then Ruszczyk approached the driver's side window. Harrity said that's when his partner, Officer Mohamed Noor , fired through the driver's side window, hitting Ruszczyk, who died soon afterward, according to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety's Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Noor's not talking with investigators. Once the investigation is done a county attorney -- and not a grand jury -- will decide if either of the officers will be charged. More information in the case, which has already been reviewed by Ruszczyk's family, is set to be released online this morning.

4. German choir abuse allegations

For seven decades a choir school in Germany was reportedly a house of horrors for hundreds of students. The allegations of physical and sexual abuse at the Catholic Regensburger Domspatzen choir school emerged in a 440-page report commissioned by the Regensburg Diocese. The report says from 1945 through 2015 about 500 students said they were beaten, while 67 said they were sexually abused. Some said they endured both. Other students described the school as "a prison, hell and a concentration camp." It is not known if a criminal investigation will begin. The school's centuries-old boys choir has performed all over the world.

Pope Benedict XVI attends a concert by the Regensburger Domspatzen boys choir in October 2005.

5. Navy sailor punished

That Navy sailor who went missing last month -- only to be found seven days later on his ship -- has been punished . Petty Officer 3rd Class Peter Mims was discovered hiding in an engineering space aboard the USS Shiloh as a massive search for him was underway in the Philippine Sea involving both US and Japanese ships. Mims admitted he hid intentionally and avoided other sailors who were looking for him. The Navy didn't offer details on his punishment, but it may not be over for Mims since additional discipline is under consideration.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"I just wanted an emoji of me"

Rayouf Alhumedhi, the teen behind the creation of the new hijab emoji

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Tweet troubles

Ed Sheeran temporarily got off Twitter just after he received mixed reaction to his "Game of Thrones" cameo. Coincidence? We don't know, because he's not saying.

Not a Terminator

A security robot in Washington ended up in face-down in a fountain, but it's unclear if it was just an accident -- or something more sinister.

Hot stuff

Social media is simply erupting with pictures of an active volcano in Guatemala.

Bear ban

Winnie the Pooh may be the king of the Hundred Acre Wood, but he's persona non grata in China right now.

Darn kids

Americans are having less sex than 20 years ago, and a recent study suggests our kids are to blame.

AND FINALLY ...

Breaking and (not) entering