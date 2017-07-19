Breaking News

CNN on Apple News: OJ Simpson parole hearing

Updated 1:04 PM ET, Wed July 19, 2017

(CNN)Come back for coverage of a Nevada Board of Parole hearing for O.J. Simpson live on Apple News on Thursday, July 20.

The former football star may be one step closer to being a free man.
Simpson, 69, famously acquitted in 1995 in the slayings of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman, has served nine years in a medium-security Nevada prison in connection with a 2007 incident in a Las Vegas hotel room.
    This coverage will be live on Apple News.