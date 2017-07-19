CNN on Apple News: OJ Simpson parole hearing

(CNN) Come back for coverage of a Nevada Board of Parole hearing for O.J. Simpson live on Apple News on Thursday, July 20.

Simpson, 69, famously acquitted in 1995 in the slayings of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman, has served nine years in a medium-security Nevada prison in connection with a 2007 incident in a Las Vegas hotel room.

