Tour de France 2017: Polish rider Paweł Poljański reveals effects of grueling race

(CNN) If you were in any doubt as to just how grueling the Tour de France really is, then look no further than Paweł Poljański's legs.

The Polish cyclist, riding for German team Bora--Hansgrohe, posted a photo on social media after stage 16 to give fans an idea of the effect cycling's most prestigious race has on an athletes' bodies.

Burned by the scorching sun and with veins bulging, Poljański's photo lays bare the daily rigors endured by these fiercest of competitors.

"After sixteen stages I think my legs look little tired," the 27-year-old wrote on his Instagram account.

