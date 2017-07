Story highlights Domestiques sacrifice themselves for team leader

Some go on to win the Tour de France

(CNN) Rarely is the phrase "'there's no I in team" more pertinent than when talking about the Tour de France.

While the leading riders of each team are the ones battling it out for glory and the highly-coveted yellow jersey, behind them are a host of cyclists sacrificing themselves for the cause.

These selfless riders -- called "domestiques," which translates literally as "servants" -- do everything in their power to make life as easy as possible for the main men.

From dropping back and offering their leader a slipstream to catching and reeling in breakaway riders, none of their physical exertions are for personal gain.

The term was first coined as an insult in 1911 by Tour de France founder Henri Desgrange.

