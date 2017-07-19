Photos: The Open: Photos from Royal Birkdale Jordan Spieth on the 17th green during the first round of the British Open, on July 20, 2017 in Southport, England. Hide Caption 1 of 13

Photos: The Open: Photos from Royal Birkdale Ian Poulter of England plays out of a bunker on the seventh hole. Hide Caption 2 of 13

Photos: The Open: Photos from Royal Birkdale Golf fans watch the action on a big screen from giant beanbags in the tented village. Hide Caption 3 of 13

Photos: The Open: Photos from Royal Birkdale Wales's Stuart Manley lines up a putt on the eighth green during his opening round. Wet, cool and breezy conditions, as well as enthusiastic crowds, greeted the first group of players to go out at 6:35 a.m. Hide Caption 4 of 13

Photos: The Open: Photos from Royal Birkdale Paul Lawrie of Scotland putts on the 17th green. Hide Caption 5 of 13

Photos: The Open: Photos from Royal Birkdale Sergio Garcia won his first major this year, at the Masters in Augusta, and the Spaniard will be confident of success at Royal Birkdale, having also finished in the top 10 on 10 occasions at the Open. Here he is hitting an approach to the 18th green during practice. Hide Caption 6 of 13

Photos: The Open: Photos from Royal Birkdale Royal Birkdale -- a venerable old links course in the northwest of England -- has hosted the Open on nine previous occasions, stretching back to 1954. Hide Caption 7 of 13

Photos: The Open: Photos from Royal Birkdale Japan's Hideto Tanihara watches his drive from the 6th tee during a practice round. The Open is the only major held outside the United States and requires a different skill set to master the humps, hollows and sea breezes of links golf. Hide Caption 8 of 13

Photos: The Open: Photos from Royal Birkdale Canada's Austin Connelly places his ball on the 4th green. Royal Birkdale was opened in 1889 and is one of the game's most celebrated links courses -- with two nines fanning into the sandhills of Southport, overlooking the Irish Sea. Hide Caption 9 of 13

Photos: The Open: Photos from Royal Birkdale US golfer John Daly has been wearing eye-poppingly bright pants this week. The 51-year-old won the Open in 1995. Hide Caption 10 of 13

Photos: The Open: Photos from Royal Birkdale Defending champion Henrik Stenson won last year's title in an extraordinary battle with Phil Mickelson. The Swede's autograph has been a must-have for many already this week. Hide Caption 11 of 13

Photos: The Open: Photos from Royal Birkdale Bill Haas of the United States tied for ninth at last year's Open. Here he is pictured hitting from a bunker during a practice. Hide Caption 12 of 13