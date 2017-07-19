Story highlights The 2001 war authorization was the legal justification for the fight against Al Qaeda

Rep. Barbara Lee and other critics argue that that authorization is now outdated

(CNN) House Republican leadership has removed a contentious provision from a defense spending bill that would have repealed the 2001 war authorization used to fight the wars against Al Qaeda and ISIS.

The amendment, added to the House defense appropriations bill by Rep. Barbara Lee, would have repealed the 2001 Authorization for Use of Military Force eight months after the bill was signed into law, giving Congress that time to pass a new war authorization.

Lee, a California Democrat, was the only member of Congress to vote against the 2001 AUMF, which passed just days after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. The war authorization was the legal justification for the US fight against Al Qaeda and its subsidiaries across the globe.

Lee and other critics argue that the 2001 war authorization is now outdated, as both the Obama and Trump administrations have used it as legal justification for the war against ISIS, which did not exist in 2001.

The amendment would have set the stage for a major debate over the US war on terror on the House floor. Leaders in both parties have been reluctant to pass a new war authorization since the US began bombing ISIS in 2014. There's no consensus on what authorities — or restrictions — should be placed on the commander in chief, and many lawmakers are wary about taking a vote on the war, cognizant of the political damage of Hillary Clinton's Iraq War vote.

Rep. Barbara Lee (D-CA) accepts the Elizabeth Taylor Legislative Leadership Award at the AIDSWatch 2016 Positive Leadership Award Reception at the Rayburn House Office Building on February 29, 2016 in Washington, DC.

Read More