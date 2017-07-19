Skeptical GOP senators head to the White House

Story highlights The President also worked the phones on Tuesday, according to a Senate aide

The meeting marks Trump's second luncheon with senators on the topic

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump's goal for Wednesday's luncheon with Senate Republicans is to drive home his view that inaction is not an option on health care.

Trump is expected to remind the "about 95%" of Republican senators to White House officials say will attend the meeting of their years of promises to repeal Obamacare.

The meeting -- the second Trump luncheon with senators on the topic -- comes a day after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's second plan to gut President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act was knocked off course by four senators who said they wouldn't go along with the bill. It marked the second-time McConnell hit a roadblock in less than 24 hours.

The President also worked the phones on Tuesday, according to an aide for Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah.

But Trump, the aide said, was lobbying the senator to support a strategy McConnell had already abandoned. The gist of the call was "how to get a good repeal bill passed," the aide said, but the discussion centered around how to get the bill that McConnell dispatched earlier this week -- the Better Care Reconciliation Act -- passed.

