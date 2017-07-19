Donald Trump is trying to pull a bait and switch on his 2nd meeting with Putin

(CNN) That President Donald Trump huddled with Russian President Vladimir Putin for almost an hour at a G20 dinner in Germany earlier this month is news. The meeting, which came after a more-than-two hour formal sitdown the two men had earlier in the gathering, was previously undisclosed and, given the nature of Russia's aggressive meddling in the 2016 election, is something we need to know more about.

What's as telling as Trump's willingness to chat with Putin with no US translator or any other US official around, however, is the way in which the president responded to the news of the meeting.

He did it via his preferred communication tool: Twitter. And here's what he said -- in two separate tweets sent Tuesday night:

Fake News story of secret dinner with Putin is "sick." All G 20 leaders, and spouses, were invited by the Chancellor of Germany. Press knew! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 19, 2017

The Fake News is becoming more and more dishonest! Even a dinner arranged for top 20 leaders in Germany is made to look sinister! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 19, 2017

This is a classic bit of Trump misdirection.

No media outlet reported anything about a "secret dinner." No one is making the dinner look "sinister." And, no one is suggesting that the media was unaware that the dinner was taking place.

Read More