Breaking News

President Trump today: Live updates

By Meg Wagner and Amanda Wills, CNN

Updated 11:52 AM ET, Wed July 19, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

WATCH LIVE: Trump&#39;s voter fraud panel meets for the first time
WATCH LIVE: Trump's voter fraud panel meets for the first time

    JUST WATCHED

    WATCH LIVE: Trump's voter fraud panel meets for the first time

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

WATCH LIVE: Trump's voter fraud panel meets for the first time