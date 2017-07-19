Story highlights The President commended the states that have already provided the public voter registration data

Trump questioned why some states have refused to participate at all

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump reaffirmed the mission of his controversial commission on election integrity at the group's first meeting Wednesday morning.

"We want to make America great again. We have to protect the integrity of the vote and our voters," Trump said.

The President commended the states that have already provided the voter registration data requested last month by the commission's vice chair, Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach. But Trump questioned why some states have refused to participate at all.

"If any state does not want to share this information, one has to wonder what they're worried about. And I asked the vice president, I asked the commission, what are they worried about? There's something. There always is," Trump said.

The President urged states to give their "full support and total cooperation in this effort," adding that "most of them have really done brilliantly and we appreciate it and the rest -- all of that information will be forthcoming."