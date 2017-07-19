Washington (CNN) In a loss for the Trump administration, the Supreme Court Wednesday left intact a lower court opinion that temporarily exempts grandparents and other relatives from President Donald Trump's travel ban.

The justices did give Trump a partial win on another issue by lifting an order exempting a category of refugees from the travel ban.

The court said the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals should review the issue.

Trump's order affects people from Iran, Syria, Sudan, Libya, Yemen and Somalia.

Three conservative justices, Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas and Neil Gorsuch, said Wednesday they would have allowed the travel ban to remain in effect as it applies to grandparents, grandchildren, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

Read More