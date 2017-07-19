Story highlights Rep. Seth Moulton is a former Marine who served multiple tours in Iraq

Democrats want to attach a variety of amendments to the budget process for political reasons

Washington (CNN) As the daily drip of revelations continues about how President Donald Trump's campaign interacted with Russian representatives during the 2016 presidential campaign, one House Democrat is calling on Republicans to put their money where their mouths are.

Massachusetts Democratic Rep. Seth Moulton plans to offer an amendment that puts the House on record supporting Special Counsel Robert Mueller's probe and committing that it will provide any resources it needs for the team of lawyers at the Justice Department. The proposal would be attached to the House GOP crafted budget resolution.

CNN obtained a copy of the amendment, which states, "It is the policy of the resolution that to restore confidence in our government and to preserve the sanctity of our electoral process Congress must ensure adequate funding for the Special Counsel appointed by the Department of Justice so that he can perform a thorough and nonpartisan investigation of Russian's campaign to affect the 2016 US presidential election and any individuals in the United States that may have colluded in those efforts."

Moulton, a former Marine who served multiple tours in Iraq, plans to argue at Wednesday's budget markup that one thing that both parties can agree on is the importance of democratic elections, essentially daring Republicans on the committee to oppose the amendment.

House Republicans unveiled their budget proposal Tuesday, and Wednesday's committee markup is expected to last late into the night, with Democrats attempting to attach a variety of amendments that are expected to be rejected on party line votes. It's unclear whether Democrats will press for other amendments related to Russia.

Read More