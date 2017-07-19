Russian lawyer at Trump Tower meeting 'ready to testify'

Story highlights Natalia Veselnitskaya says she will testify if given guarantees for her safety

Her 2016 meeting with Donald Trump Jr. and others has drawn widespread scrutiny

Moscow (CNN) A Russian lawyer who attended a controversial June 2016 meeting with Donald Trump Jr. at Trump Tower told CNN on Wednesday that she is willing to testify before the US Senate.

Asked by CNN if she is willing to testify before the US Senate, Natalia Veselnitskaya texted back: "Yes, I'm ready, if I will be provided with guarantees for my safety. I do not intend to say anything more, on the advice of my lawyers."

The meeting has drawn widespread scrutiny since The New York Times reported on it earlier this month. In the wake of the Times' reporting, Trump Jr. posted a series of emails on Twitter between himself and Rob Goldstone, a publicist for Emin Agalarov -- a Russian-Azerbaijani pop star who has previously done business with the Trumps alongside his father Aras Agalarov, a Russian real estate mogul with ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In the emails, Goldstone said the elder Agalarov had received "information that would incriminate" Hillary Clinton, and he offered to help the Trump campaign gain access to that information as "part of Russia and its government's support for Mr. Trump."

President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner and then-campaign chairman Paul Manafort were also among eight people known to have attended the meeting.

