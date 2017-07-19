Story highlights The authors of a book from Citizens Against Government Waste are having a Wednesday event

(CNN) Authors of the 25th edition of the "Congressional Pig Book," an annual, published collection of pork barrel spending, hope Washington lawmakers will squeal when they see the list of their pet projects.

Citizens Against Government Waste has put together a Pig Book every year since 1991. The book features members of Congress from both parties whom the authors say are responsible for the most spending through earmarks -- appendages to appropriations bills that benefit local projects and win favor at home -- also known as pork.

The authors are hosting an event Wednesday -- complete with live pig named Faye -- to advocate for cutting and preventing the spread of earmarks, and the event is expected to attract several high profile Republican lawmakers. Sens. Jeff Flake of Arizona and Joni Ernst of Iowa are expected to speak, as are Republican Study Committee Chairman Mark Walker of North Carolina, former RSC Chair Bill Flores of Texas, Reps. Ron DeSantis of Florida and Jim Banks of Indiana.

Flake called the book a "blueprint for saving taxpayers billions of dollars."

"It's an essential resource for those of us in Congress working to identify and eliminate pork projects," Flake told CNN in a statement.

