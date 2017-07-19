Report: USPS improperly enabled workers who helped Clinton campaign

Story highlights OSC's report said the USPS's actions during the 2016 campaign violated the Hatch Act

OSC will not seek individual punishments for violation of the law

Washington (CNN) A government investigation concluded that the United States Postal Service "improperly coordinated" with a postal workers union that supported Hillary Clinton's campaign.

The investigation, as documented in a report from the Office of Special Counsel, said the USPS granted employees union leave time off, at the request of the union, to do political activity -- which OSC concluded was a "systematic violation" of a law regarding the political activity of federal employees.

The report said the practice was longstanding, perhaps ranging as far back as the 1990s.

The report came in response to a request from Wisconsin Republican Sen. Ron Johnson, who chairs a Senate committee that held a hearing Wednesday on the matter and asked representatives of government watchdogs why it went on so long. William Siemer, the acting deputy inspector general of the USPS's inspector general's office, indicated it was a case of institutional inertia.

"It seemed that it was adopted just as a practice where nobody was really looking at it through the lens of is this appropriate or not," Siemer said.

