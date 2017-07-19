US intelligence shows North Korean preparations for a possible missile test

Story highlights The next test launch would be the first since North Korea successfully launched an ICBM on July 4

Officials say that North Korea is continuing to test components to launch a missile from a submarine

(CNN) CNN has learned that US intelligence indicates that North Korea is making preparations for another intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) or intermediate range missile test.

Two administration officials familiar with the latest intelligence confirm there are indicators of test preparations that could lead to a potential launch in about two weeks. US satellites have detected new imagery and satellite-based radar emissions indicating North Korea may be testing components and missile control facilities for another ICBM or intermediate launch, officials say.

The US is watching in particular for further testing of North Korean radars and communications that could be used in a launch. The next test launch would be the first since North Korea successfully launched an ICBM on July 4.

At the same time, officials say that North Korea is continuing to test components to launch a missile from a submarine but the US intelligence assessment is that program remains in early stages.

This latest intelligence about a potential second ICBM test comes as the second highest ranking US military officer has warned Congress that North Korea's deception techniques to mask their missile launches have grown in sophistication.

Read More