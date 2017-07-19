Story highlights Navy says Peter Mims admitted "disappearance was intentional"

Rescue teams scoured 5,500 miles of the Philippine Sea over a span of 50 hours

(CNN) The US Navy has charged the sailor who was presumed to be lost at sea but was later found hiding on board.

Petty Officer 3rd Class Peter Mims, a gas turbine systems technician on the USS Shiloh, was charged with abandoning watch and dereliction of duty, the US Navy said Tuesday.

Mims went missing on June 8, while the Shiloh was conducting routine operations 180 miles east of Okinawa, Japan. His disappearance prompted a massive search involving both American and Japanese ships scouring 5,500 square miles of the Philippine Sea over a span of 50 hours.

Mims never left the ship and was found by his shipmates hiding in an engineering space. He actively took steps to avoid detection, Lt. Paul Newell, a spokesman for the Navy's 7th Fleet told CNN.

"...Peter Mims admitted his week-long disappearance was intentional," he said. "And that he had taken steps to avoid being found by other Shiloh sailors who were actively attempting to locate him."

Read More