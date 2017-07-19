Story highlights Mark Esper has been head of Raytheon's government relations arm since 2010

He is a retired Army lieutenant colonel and West Point grad

(CNN) The Trump administration plans to name Mark Esper as its nominee for Army secretary, administration and congressional sources confirmed to CNN.

Esper is the third person the Trump administration has named as its pick for Army secretary after the first two picks both dropped out — one over financial vetting issues and the other amid a backlash over controversial comments on LGBT issues.

Esper is a defense lobbyist for Raytheon and has been head of the company's government relations arm since 2010.

Senate armed services committee Chairman John McCain, who will handle Esper's confirmation process, has urged the Trump administration to put forward Pentagon nominees, but he could be wary of Esper's industry ties.

