(CNN) Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach defended President Donald Trump's commission on voter integrity, during a Wednesday morning appearance on CNN's "New Day."

Kobach, a Republican who serves as the vice chairman of the panel and has been labeled "King of Voter Suppression" by ACLU Voting Rights Project director Dale Ho, responded to criticism by calling it "ridiculous."

Specifically, he responded to a Tuesday letter from four Democratic lawmakers to Vice President Mike Pence requesting the Kansas politician's removal from the President's commission. Hours later, more than 70 lawmakers signed a letter to Kobach urging him to withdraw his request for voter registration data due to security and privacy concerns.

Addressing the claims that his efforts will lead to voter suppression, Kobach said, "To try to decipher that for you, I think they're saying if a commission studies the problem in Washington, somebody out in California is going to decide not to vote some November. That doesn't even make sense."

CNN's Chris Cuomo countered that "the general assertion is that you are looking for a problem in the name of suppression."

