Kobach: 'We may never know' if Clinton won popular vote

(CNN) The vice chair of President Donald Trump's voter integrity commission said Wednesday he isn't sure if Hillary Clinton won the popular vote in the 2016 presidential election.

In fact, she won by 2.9 million votes , according to revised and certified final election results from all 50 states and the District of Columbia. That's a clear 2.1% margin.

But when asked by NBC's Katy Tur if he was suggesting that Clinton did not win the popular vote, Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach provided an ambiguous response.

"We may never know the answer," Kobach said.

Kobach repeated this claim when pressed, later conceding that, "Based on the data, you could make some very educated guesses."