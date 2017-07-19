Justice Department paves way for increased asset seizures

Story highlights Sessions faced sharp bipartisan blowback after previewing plans to "increase forfeitures"

Former Attorney General Eric Holder had banned federal agency adoption of property in early 2015

(CNN) Attorney General Jeff Sessions unveiled new changes on Wednesday to part of the Justice Department's civil asset forfeiture program.

The controversial practice allows the federal government to coordinate with state and local officials to seize cash, drugs, guns and other assets from suspects before they have been convicted of a crime.

Sessions faced sharp bipartisan blowback after previewing plans to "increase forfeitures" earlier in the week, but he and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein emphasized Wednesday that the department added new rules to help curb abuses of the program that they say won't step on suspects' constitutional rights.

Rosenstein, the Justice Department's No. 2, held his first on-the-record session with reporters to discuss the policy change on Wednesday, declining to discuss any other topics, including when he was pressed about whether he could continue to oversee the special counsel's Russia probe given his role in the firing of former FBI Director James Comey.

"As any of these law enforcement partners will tell you, and as President Trump knows well, civil asset forfeiture is a key tool that helps law enforcement defund organized crime, take back ill-gotten gains, and prevent new crimes from being committed, and it weakens the criminals and the cartels," Sessions told law enforcement officials gathered at DOJ headquarters. "Civil asset forfeiture takes the material support of the criminals and instead makes it the material support of law enforcement, funding priorities like new vehicles, bulletproof vests, opioid overdose reversal kits and better training."

