The absolutely remarkable life of John McCain

Analysis by Chris Cillizza, CNN Editor-at-large

Updated 10:45 PM ET, Wed July 19, 2017

Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Sen. John McCain, R-Arizona, listens during the confirmation hearing on July 11, 2017, for Navy Secretary nominee Richard Spencer on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Sen. John McCain, R-Arizona, listens during the confirmation hearing on July 11, 2017, for Navy Secretary nominee Richard Spencer on Capitol Hill in Washington.
John S. McCain III, right, sits on a sofa with his sister, Sandy, in a reproduction of a family photo taken around 1938.
John S. McCain III, right, sits on a sofa with his sister, Sandy, in a reproduction of a family photo taken around 1938.
McCain sits with his grandfather, Vice Admiral John S. McCain Sr., and his father, Commander John S. McCain Jr., in a family photo taken in the 1940s.
McCain sits with his grandfather, Vice Admiral John S. McCain Sr., and his father, Commander John S. McCain Jr., in a family photo taken in the 1940s.
Lt. Cdr. John McCain poses with his US Navy squadron in 1965.
Lt. Cdr. John McCain poses with his US Navy squadron in 1965.
The North Vietnamese, in 1967, claimed to have shot down and captured McCain, shown in this file photo. The son of McCain Jr., then commander of American Naval Forces in Europe, the younger McCain was said to have been aboard a two-man F-4 Phantom fighter that was shot down by a surface-to-air missile over Hanoi.
The North Vietnamese, in 1967, claimed to have shot down and captured McCain, shown in this file photo. The son of McCain Jr., then commander of American Naval Forces in Europe, the younger McCain was said to have been aboard a two-man F-4 Phantom fighter that was shot down by a surface-to-air missile over Hanoi.
McCain Is pulled out of a Hanoi lake by North Vietnamese army soldiers and civilians on October 26, 1967. McCain broke both arms and his right knee upon ejection and lost consciousness until he hit the water. Upon capture, McCain was beaten, he has said. He was held for five years by the North Vietnamese and tortured.
McCain Is pulled out of a Hanoi lake by North Vietnamese army soldiers and civilians on October 26, 1967. McCain broke both arms and his right knee upon ejection and lost consciousness until he hit the water. Upon capture, McCain was beaten, he has said. He was held for five years by the North Vietnamese and tortured.
A Vietnamese doctor examines McCain in 1967. For his service and captivity, he earned the Silver Star, Bronze Star, Legion of Merit, Purple Heart, Distinguished Flying Cross Medal and Prisoner of War Medal.
A Vietnamese doctor examines McCain in 1967. For his service and captivity, he earned the Silver Star, Bronze Star, Legion of Merit, Purple Heart, Distinguished Flying Cross Medal and Prisoner of War Medal.
McCain visits the Holt orphanage in Saigon, Vietnam, on October 30, 1974, as a guest of the South Vietnamese government. The institution cares for many youngsters fathered by American GIs.
McCain visits the Holt orphanage in Saigon, Vietnam, on October 30, 1974, as a guest of the South Vietnamese government. The institution cares for many youngsters fathered by American GIs.
McCain, center, and his wife, Cindy, pose with Republican Rep. John Rhodes of Arizona in Phoenix. McCain was elected to the US House of Representatives from Arizona in 1982, the year after he retired from the US Navy.
McCain, center, and his wife, Cindy, pose with Republican Rep. John Rhodes of Arizona in Phoenix. McCain was elected to the US House of Representatives from Arizona in 1982, the year after he retired from the US Navy.
Vice President George H.W. Bush re-enacts a Senate swearing-in with McCain and his family.
Vice President George H.W. Bush re-enacts a Senate swearing-in with McCain and his family.
Sen. John McCain, Sen. John Kerry, President George H.W. Bush, Joint Chiefs Chairman Colin Powell, Gen. John Vessey and others attend a news conference about soldiers missing in action during the Vietnam War.
Sen. John McCain, Sen. John Kerry, President George H.W. Bush, Joint Chiefs Chairman Colin Powell, Gen. John Vessey and others attend a news conference about soldiers missing in action during the Vietnam War.
McCain talks with people on a crowded street during the filming of the CBS Reports Special, &quot;Honor, Duty and a War Called Vietnam,&quot; in 1985 in Hanoi, Vietnam.
McCain talks with people on a crowded street during the filming of the CBS Reports Special, "Honor, Duty and a War Called Vietnam," in 1985 in Hanoi, Vietnam.
McCain, bottom, attends a hearing on November 20, 1990, before the Senate Ethics Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. The session centered around his campaign contributor, Charles Keating Jr., who was convicted of swindling investors. McCain was among senators connected to the banker who became known as the Keating Five. Also at the hearing are McCain aide Gwendolyn van Paasschen and her attorney, Plato Cacheris, right.
McCain, bottom, attends a hearing on November 20, 1990, before the Senate Ethics Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. The session centered around his campaign contributor, Charles Keating Jr., who was convicted of swindling investors. McCain was among senators connected to the banker who became known as the Keating Five. Also at the hearing are McCain aide Gwendolyn van Paasschen and her attorney, Plato Cacheris, right.
McCain gets a kiss from his wife, Cindy, as they kick off his 2000 presidential campaign in Greenville, South Carolina.
McCain gets a kiss from his wife, Cindy, as they kick off his 2000 presidential campaign in Greenville, South Carolina.
McCain visits on October 14, 1999, with his wife, Cindy, and their children at home in Phoenix. Their daughters are Meghan, right, and Bridget, with sons Jack and Jimmy.
McCain visits on October 14, 1999, with his wife, Cindy, and their children at home in Phoenix. Their daughters are Meghan, right, and Bridget, with sons Jack and Jimmy.
McCain rests in his motel room on November 4, 1999, during the primary campaign in New Hampshire.
McCain rests in his motel room on November 4, 1999, during the primary campaign in New Hampshire.
McCain, third from left, poses with his wife, Cindy, and their children on February 1, 2000, in New Hampshire. They are, from left, Andy, Jimmy, Jack, Bridget, Meghan, Doug and Sidney.
McCain, third from left, poses with his wife, Cindy, and their children on February 1, 2000, in New Hampshire. They are, from left, Andy, Jimmy, Jack, Bridget, Meghan, Doug and Sidney.
McCain laughs during an interview on March 1, 2000, with late-night host Jay Leno.
McCain laughs during an interview on March 1, 2000, with late-night host Jay Leno.
McCain reaches out to supporters on March 4, 2000, at a campaign rally in Portland, Maine.
McCain reaches out to supporters on March 4, 2000, at a campaign rally in Portland, Maine.
McCain addresses a shadow convention at the Annenberg Center of the University of Pennsylvania. McCain was booed when he asked supporters to back his primary opponent, George W. Bush, for president. The shadow convention was put on near the site of the Republican National Convention in Philadelphia to highlight issues that organizers said the major parties had ignored.
McCain addresses a shadow convention at the Annenberg Center of the University of Pennsylvania. McCain was booed when he asked supporters to back his primary opponent, George W. Bush, for president. The shadow convention was put on near the site of the Republican National Convention in Philadelphia to highlight issues that organizers said the major parties had ignored.
Republican presidential nominee George W. Bush and his wife, Laura, pose with hosts John and Cindy McCain on August 13, 2000, at Red Rock Crossing as Cathedral Rock looms in the background.
Republican presidential nominee George W. Bush and his wife, Laura, pose with hosts John and Cindy McCain on August 13, 2000, at Red Rock Crossing as Cathedral Rock looms in the background.
McCain plays Frank McCourt, with Jimmy Fallon as Patrick Fitzwilliam and Seth Meyers as William Fitzpatrick, in a 2002 &quot;Top O&#39; The Morning&quot; skit on &quot;Saturday Night Live.&quot;
McCain plays Frank McCourt, with Jimmy Fallon as Patrick Fitzwilliam and Seth Meyers as William Fitzpatrick, in a 2002 "Top O' The Morning" skit on "Saturday Night Live."
McCain talks with Marines at Camp Fallujah in Iraq during a stop with Sens. including Hillary Clinton, Susan Collins, Lindsay Graham and Russ Feingold.
McCain talks with Marines at Camp Fallujah in Iraq during a stop with Sens. including Hillary Clinton, Susan Collins, Lindsay Graham and Russ Feingold.
Clinton and McCain listen to President George W. Bush speak during the National Prayer Breakfast in 2007 in Washington.
Clinton and McCain listen to President George W. Bush speak during the National Prayer Breakfast in 2007 in Washington.
McCain, again running for president, speaks during a campaign rally on February 5, 2008, at Rockefeller Plaza in New York. McCain faced off with Mitt Romney on the biggest Super Tuesday in American history.
McCain, again running for president, speaks during a campaign rally on February 5, 2008, at Rockefeller Plaza in New York. McCain faced off with Mitt Romney on the biggest Super Tuesday in American history.
McCain, left, is introduced by retired Rear Adm. Tom Lynch before delivering a speech on April 2, 2008, at the Navy-Marine Corps Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland, during his &quot;Service to America&quot; tour.
McCain, left, is introduced by retired Rear Adm. Tom Lynch before delivering a speech on April 2, 2008, at the Navy-Marine Corps Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland, during his "Service to America" tour.
McCain and his running mate, Sarah Palin, wave to the crowed after his acceptance speech on September 4, 2008, at the Republican National Convention in St. Paul, Minnesota.
McCain and his running mate, Sarah Palin, wave to the crowed after his acceptance speech on September 4, 2008, at the Republican National Convention in St. Paul, Minnesota.
McCain and Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Barack Obama shake hands on September 26, 2008, at the start of the first of three presidential debates. Both candidates arrived at the Gertrude Castellow Ford Center at the University of Mississippi in Oxford, after taking part in negotiations in Washington to solve the financial crisis.
McCain and Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Barack Obama shake hands on September 26, 2008, at the start of the first of three presidential debates. Both candidates arrived at the Gertrude Castellow Ford Center at the University of Mississippi in Oxford, after taking part in negotiations in Washington to solve the financial crisis.
McCain and Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell speak about health care reform on December 18, 2009, on Capitol Hill in Washington. They vowed that their GOP colleagues would do everything possible to delay passage of any health care legislation, including reading lengthy bills from the floor.
McCain and Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell speak about health care reform on December 18, 2009, on Capitol Hill in Washington. They vowed that their GOP colleagues would do everything possible to delay passage of any health care legislation, including reading lengthy bills from the floor.
McCain gestures as he walks to the lectern on August 29, 2012, during the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida.
McCain gestures as he walks to the lectern on August 29, 2012, during the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida.
McCain pauses while giving a speech on April 8, 2017, at a ceremony in Andraz nad Polzelo, Slovenia, to honor a US fighter plane that was downed there during World War II.
McCain pauses while giving a speech on April 8, 2017, at a ceremony in Andraz nad Polzelo, Slovenia, to honor a US fighter plane that was downed there during World War II.
McCain listens as former FBI Director James Comey testifies on June 8, 2017, before the Senate Intelligence Committee about his encounters with President Donald Trump and his role in investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election.
McCain listens as former FBI Director James Comey testifies on June 8, 2017, before the Senate Intelligence Committee about his encounters with President Donald Trump and his role in investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election.
McCain, left, and Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tennessee, head to the Senate chamber on July 13, 2017, on Capitol Hill in Washington, for a meeting on the revised Republican health care bill. The measure had been under attack from within the party.
McCain, left, and Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tennessee, head to the Senate chamber on July 13, 2017, on Capitol Hill in Washington, for a meeting on the revised Republican health care bill. The measure had been under attack from within the party.
Washington (CNN)John McCain has brain cancer.

First, let's hope the senator makes a full recovery. But the American body politic should pause and reflect on the remarkable life of the Arizona Republican.
This picture taken in 1967 shows McCain lying on a bed in a Hanoi hospital.
This picture taken in 1967 shows McCain lying on a bed in a Hanoi hospital.
McCain has been part of collective national consciousness for the better part of the last five decades -- ever since his capture and ultimate release five years later (in March 1973) from a Vietnamese prisoner of war camp. The stories of his torture at the hands of the Vietnamese were -- and are -- excruciating. His unwillingness to use his status -- his father was an admiral in the Navy -- to gain early release from the camp exemplifies a selflessness and sacrifice most of us can't even begin to imagine.
Less than a decade after he emerged gaunt and hobbled from that prison camp, McCain was in the US House. Four years after that -- in 1986 -- McCain was elected to the seat left behind by the retirement of Sen. Barry Goldwater.
    McCain 'disappointed' in torture talk

    His rapid rise in politics was slowed during the early 1990s when McCain was implicated in the "Keating 5" scandal in which he and four other senators were accused of exerting their influence on behalf of a wealthy campaign donor named Charles Keating. The Senate ethics committee ultimately found that McCain "exercised poor judgment in intervening with the regulators' on Keating's behalf" but added that the actions he undertook "were not improper nor attended with gross negligence."
    Slowly but surely, McCain began to build a national profile in the wake of that scandal -- and heavily influenced by it. Having flown too close to the line between money and politics, McCain was reborn as a committed reformer, with campaign finance reform as his main priority.
    Even so, McCain was largely ignored as a major player in the 2000 presidential race when he announced his candidacy in September 1999. Then-Texas Gov. George W. Bush was considered the all-but-certain nominee and McCain wasn't seen as one of the people who might even have a puncher's chance against the scion of the first family of Republican politics.
    But McCain caught lightning in a bottle in a way that can only happen in the swirl of a presidential primary campaign. Riding around New Hampshire in a bus dubbed the "Straight Talk Express," McCain became the ringmaster of a compelling political circus -- holding court for hours on end with reporters and aides about whatever topic anyone could think of.
    It was a political campaign the likes of which seemed to only ever exist in the movies; an exuberant, upstart campaign that played free and loose because the candidate knew he had nothing to lose.
    When McCain crushed Bush by 18 points in New Hampshire, he looked and sounded every bit the giant killer -- the maverick who had beaten the Man. Reality hit back hard in the South Carolina primary, which is still seen as one of the nastiest races ever conducted. McCain's loss to Bush there effectively ended his insurgent bid and left him deeply embittered toward Bush and the Republican Party that had rallied against him.
    RELATED: Rove denies leading 2000 "whisper campaign" against McCain
    McCain found a silver lining -- as he always seems to do -- using his newfound national profile to push through comprehensive campaign finance reform -- against the wishes of almost everyone in his party -- in 2002.
    By 2004, McCain had shelved the enmity between he and President Bush and campaigned hard for the president's re-election against then Sen. John Kerry -- a move that won over many rank-and-file Republicans who had been leery of McCain's outspoken outsider campaign. When the country started to turn on the Iraq War, McCain encouraged Bush to surge troops back in -- a key decision for his formal rival and the nation.
    McCain is unique in politics as someone who will speak his mind and support his conscience. He ran for president in 2008 and started as the front-runner. But, hamstrung by his prominent support for comprehensive immigration reform -- something wildly unpopular to much of the GOP base -- McCain's campaign totally collapsed in the summer of 2007.
    Lots of politicians -- heck, most of them -- would have given up. McCain just kept getting on those southwest flights to Manchester, New Hampshire. Relentlessly, he began to, again, build himself back up in the state that had launched his first presidential campaign. New Hampshire again went for McCain -- and this time he used it as a springboard to catapult himself to the nomination.
    It was a nomination that turned out to be barely worth having. The unpopularity of Bush, the Wall Street collapse and the once-in-a-generation political talent of Barack Obama ensured that the 2008 general election was never really close. (McCain didn't help himself when, in the midst of the financial panic, he declared that "the fundamentals of the economy are strong.")
    That convincing defeat ended McCain's chances of being president. But it began this most recent phase of his life -- as a statesman.
    "I remind all my colleagues: We had an election," McCain said when he returned to the Senate in January 2009. "I think the message the American people are sending us now is they want us to work together, and get to work."
    In the intervening years, McCain has cemented his role as a hawkish voice on foreign policy, a fierce defender of the military and, yes, someone who occasionally -- and with glee -- throws a wrench into the machinations of his own party. Following the election of Donald Trump in 2016, McCain has repeatedly blasted the Republican president for his handling of Russia and its efforts to meddle in the election as well as for Trump's firing of former FBI Director James Comey.
    The regard with which McCain is held within the Senate -- and politics more generally -- was reflected in the encomiums offered to him. Mitch McConnell and Joe Biden praised him. So did Ted Cruz and Nancy Pelosi.
    Kerry, his former rival, used the Teddy Roosevelt quote, "a man in the arena," to describe McCain. It's one of the Arizonan's favorites. He used it for one of his best TV ads of the 2000 campaign.
    McCain, as he is the first to tell anyone who asks, is not a perfect politician. He's sacrificed principle in favor of politics at times. He's said things in the heat of the moment he regretted later. His story is not "Mr. Smith Goes to Washington." He is someone who has sacrificed much for the country and to whom the country has given much in return.
    His story is truly amazing not because he did everything right or because everything went his way. He didn't. And it didn't. His story is amazing because he's been knocked down in ways big and small throughout his life. And he just keeps getting up.