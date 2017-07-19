Breaking News

Grief, support pours in after McCain brain cancer diagnosis

By Pete Grieve, CNN

Updated 9:18 PM ET, Wed July 19, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Chairman Senator John McCain listens during the Senate Armed Services Committee on information surrounding the Marines United Website at the Dirksen Senate Office Building in Washington, DC on March 14, 2017 The Senate Armed Services Committee held the hearing with General Robert Neller, who heads the Marine Corps. The Pentagon faced a burgeoning scandal March 10, 2017 as more pictures of naked female service members apparently shared without their consent by male colleagues have turned up on secret social media sites. The scandal broke over the weekend with the revelation that pictures of female Marines in various stages of undress had been shared in a secret Facebook group called "Marines United." Membership in the group was restricted to current and former Marines, but it had as many as 30,000 members before it was taken down. The story was first reported by The War Horse, a news group run by Marine veteran Thomas Brennan. He said some of the photos were taken surreptitiously, while others had been taken by the women themselves but shared without their consent. / AFP PHOTO / Tasos Katopodis (Photo credit should read TASOS KATOPODIS/AFP/Getty Images)
Chairman Senator John McCain listens during the Senate Armed Services Committee on information surrounding the Marines United Website at the Dirksen Senate Office Building in Washington, DC on March 14, 2017 The Senate Armed Services Committee held the hearing with General Robert Neller, who heads the Marine Corps. The Pentagon faced a burgeoning scandal March 10, 2017 as more pictures of naked female service members apparently shared without their consent by male colleagues have turned up on secret social media sites. The scandal broke over the weekend with the revelation that pictures of female Marines in various stages of undress had been shared in a secret Facebook group called "Marines United." Membership in the group was restricted to current and former Marines, but it had as many as 30,000 members before it was taken down. The story was first reported by The War Horse, a news group run by Marine veteran Thomas Brennan. He said some of the photos were taken surreptitiously, while others had been taken by the women themselves but shared without their consent. / AFP PHOTO / Tasos Katopodis (Photo credit should read TASOS KATOPODIS/AFP/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    Sen. John McCain diagnosed with brain cancer

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(15 Videos)

Story highlights

  • "Cancer doesn't know what it's up against. Give it hell, John," former President Barack Obama wrote
  • Mitch McConnell called McCain "a hero to our conference and a hero to our country"

Washington (CNN)The news of Sen. John McCain's brain cancer diagnosis was immediately met with shock and grief Wednesday night, with many taking to social media to express support for the Arizona Republican.

Former President Barack Obama, McCain's 2008 presidential campaign opponent, tweeted his support.
"Cancer doesn't know what it's up against. Give it hell, John," the 44th president wrote.
    Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell called McCain "a hero to our conference and a hero to our country."
    "He has never shied from a fight and I know that he will face this challenge with the same extraordinary courage that has characterized his life," McConnell said in a statement. "We all look forward to seeing this American hero again soon."
    Read More
    Arizona's other senator, Jeff Flake, wrote in a tweet, "Just spoke to @SenJohnMcCain. Tough diagnosis, but even tougher man."
    Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey echoed others in calling McCain, who spent more than five years as a prisoner of war in Vietnam, "undoubtedly the toughest man in the US Senate."
    "He is an American hero and has served our country like few ever will," Ducey said on Twitter. "He has set an example for all Americans in the toughest of fights, in difficult circumstances. I have no doubt he'll do it again."
    Hillary Clinton expressed her support for the McCain family.
    "John McCain is as tough as they come," she said in a tweet. "Thinking of John, Cindy, their wonderful children, & their whole family tonight."
    Republican Sen. James Lankford of Oklahoma tweeted, "Senator John McCain is a fighter. If there is anyone who can beat cancer, it's John. Praying for you @SenJohnMcCain"
    Democratic Sen. Brian Schatz of Hawaii tweeted, "This is awful news. The country owes a debt of gratitude to this American hero."
    McCain's daughter, Meghan McCain, responded to the news in a statement.
    "The news of my father's illness has affected every one of us in the McCain family. My grandmother, mother, brothers, sisters and I have all endured the shock of the news, and now we live with the anxiety about what comes next," she said. "It won't surprise you to learn that in all this, the one of us who is most confident and calm is my father. He is the toughest person I know."