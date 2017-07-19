Grief, support pours in after McCain brain cancer diagnosis

Story highlights "Cancer doesn't know what it's up against. Give it hell, John," former President Barack Obama wrote

Mitch McConnell called McCain "a hero to our conference and a hero to our country"

Washington (CNN) The news of Sen. John McCain's brain cancer diagnosis was immediately met with shock and grief Wednesday night, with many taking to social media to express support for the Arizona Republican.

"Cancer doesn't know what it's up against. Give it hell, John," the 44th president wrote.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell called McCain "a hero to our conference and a hero to our country."

"He has never shied from a fight and I know that he will face this challenge with the same extraordinary courage that has characterized his life," McConnell said in a statement. "We all look forward to seeing this American hero again soon."

Read More