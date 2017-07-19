Story highlights Sen. Joe Manchin was critical of President Donald Trump not having his own interpreter

West Virginians will be devastated by GOP replacement bill, he said

(CNN) President Donald Trump's decision to attend a second undisclosed meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin without an interpreter is "troubling," said a Democratic member of the Senate intelligence committee.

"It's very concerning," West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin told CNN's Chris Cuomo Wednesday on "New Day." "And it's something that we should know about. To go into it so-called naked without an interpreter from our side is troubling. It's a concern. It most certainly is."

The White House confirmed that Trump and Putin spoke for a second time on July 7 for nearly an hour in a previously undisclosed discussion. While Trump spoke with Putin through Russia's translator, the US translator at the dinner spoke Japanese, the White House said.

Manchin said he is awaiting the findings of Justice Department Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into allegations that Trump's campaign colluded with Russia.

The congressman said transparency is "missing" in government if leaders want to gain the public's trust.

