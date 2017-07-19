Shaheen presents all-girls Afghan robotics team with congressional record

Story highlights The all-girl team was denied twice in the visa application process

The team took home a silver medal for courage

Washington (CNN) Teams of high school students from nearly 160 countries around the world convened this weekend in Washington to compete in the FIRST Global Challenge, an international robotics competition.

But for one team -- an all-girl group representing Afghanistan -- the challenges began before they even stepped foot on American soil.

The team met with New Hampshire Sen. Jeanne Shaheen on Wednesday at her office on Capitol Hill, where she presented them with congressional records detailing the events that ultimately led to the team's silver medal win for the Rajaâ Cherkaoui el Moursli Award for Courageous Achievement.

Congratulations to #Afghanistan's robotic team for achieving Rajaa Cherkaoui El Moursli awards at #fgc2017 #GirlPower pic.twitter.com/7nzTO3P3JZ — Abdullah Yadgare (@Abdullahyadgare) July 19, 2017

"One of the things that I wanted to give you is a copy of a letter about your experience that I put in the congressional record," Shaheen said to the team. "So it will be part of American history forever that you were able to overcome the challenges with your visas, that you were able to get here and that you were so successful."

Shaheen gave each member of the team her own copy of the letter in English and in Dari.