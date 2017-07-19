House Democrats ask FBI to look into Ivanka Trump's security clearance

Story highlights Trump is married to Jared Kushner

House Democrats have also asked the FBI to look into Kushner's security clearance

Washington (CNN) Democratic Rep. Don Beyer of Virginia assembled a group of more than 20 Democratic members of Congress to send a letter to the FBI on Wednesday requesting the agency look into Ivanka Trump's security clearance.

In the letter, the Democrats ask that the FBI examine potential discrepancies in Trump's SF-86 form, which she was required to complete for her clearance.

Trump -- who is married to Jared Kushner, who also has security clearance -- is required to declare foreign meetings, contacts, and business interests in the form.

The 22 lawmakers wrote: 'As a member of the White House staff and close adviser to the president, (Ivanka) Trump applied for a security clearance, and, as a result, was required to disclose her own foreign contacts as well as those of her spouse and siblings ... Since his first filing, Mr. Kushner has had to update his SF-86 multiple times to reflect over 100 meetings or phone calls."

Read More